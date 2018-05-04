Infinisource Benefit Services wins CDH Platform Partner of the Year Award from WEX Health, Inc.

The annual awards underscore WEX Health partner achievements, recognizing significant 2017 milestones in growth, leadership, customer service, and innovation. The CDH Platform Partner of the Year award highlights Infinisource Benefit Services' commitment to providing a platform that makes it easy for customers to access their benefits, file claims, view balances, and handle a number of other tasks.

Infinisource Benefit Services is a true partner for brokers and their customers, delivering a platform that incorporates services that reduce risk, allocate resources, maintain compliance, and deliver stress-free benefits to employees. These services can be bundled together or used as stand-alone additions to an existing benefits package. All are delivered by a single provider with more than 30 years of experience in the benefits industry.

"Our partnership with WEX Health, has helped accelerate customer growth," stated Jody Oliver, president and CEO of Infinisource Benefit Services. "We're honored to have won this award for our commitment to the platform and to our customers. We appreciate WEX Health, for recognizing us with this award and look forward to a continued partnership that provides a seamless experience for our customers."

"Honoring our partners and their tremendous achievements through our Partner Excellence Awards and ceremony is a highlight of Partner Conference," said Jeff Young, president, Health, WEX Inc. "Our growth and success are direct reflections of their growth and success, and it is incredibly inspiring to celebrate their accomplishments."

About Infinisource Benefit Services

Infinisource Benefit Services has been a leader in the COBRA and benefits administration industry since it started in 1986. Over the past 30 years, Infinisource Benefit Services has grown and expanded to include administration for COBRA, Flexible Spending Accounts, Health Savings Accounts and Health Reimbursement Arrangements. Over 10 million COBRA notices have been generated without a single adverse judgment or penalty. Infinisource Benefit Services has also processed more than 7.5 million FSA/HRA claims, and that number continues to grow. With 30 years of experience comes a unique understanding of employers' needs and how to best provide for those needs. For more information, visit www.infinisource.com.

About WEX Inc.

Powered by the belief that complex payment systems can be made simple, WEX Inc. (NYSE: WEX) is a leading provider of payment processing and business solutions across a wide spectrum of sectors, including fleet, travel and health care. WEX operates in more than 10 countries and in more than 20 currencies through more than 3,000 associates around the world. WEX fleet cards offer 11.3 million vehicles exceptional payment security and control; purchase volume in its travel and corporate solutions grew to $7.4 billion in 2017; and the WEX Health financial technology platform helps 300,000 employers and more than 25 million consumers better manage health care expenses. For more information, visit www.wexinc.com.

