INFINIT Unveils Next-Level Hydration and Electrolyte Monitoring with Performance Labs

Utilizing emerging wearable technology trends, the launch of INFINIT Performance Labs marks an expansion of the company's personalization and nutrition coaching services.

CINCINNATI, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- INFINIT Nutrition, a trailblazer in personalized nutrition solutions for athletes, is thrilled to announce the launch of INFINIT Performance Labs, a groundbreaking platform designed to revolutionize the way athletes approach hydration and nutrition.

Specializing in personalized nutrition, INFINIT produces customizable drink mixes designed by dietitians to naturally maximize athletic performance and fitness results.

Knowledge is power, and INFINIT believes in empowering athletes with the tools, insights, and expert guidance needed to unlock their best performance. The key to success lies in understanding your body's unique needs, and this new INFINIT Performance Labs platform offers advanced tools and simple solutions to achieve precisely that.

INFINIT Performance Labs provides a suite of tools, including state-of-the-art wearable technology, to collect vital data about your fluid and electrolyte losses including the Nix Hydration Biosensor and SweatyPatch.

The Nix Hydration Biosensor is the first biosensor that analyzes sweat and electrolyte loss data and delivers real-time insights via phone or device into when, what, and how much to drink.

The SweatyPatch by HydroLabs is a user-friendly single-use patch that effortlessly measures sweat rate data, ensuring athletes stay hydrated for peak performance.

INFINIT Performance Labs uses a three-step process to create a complete personalized fueling and hydration plan:

Collect: Choose from a suite of tools and resources to measure and collect information on your fluid and electrolyte losses. Analyze: Upload your results and biometric info to the INFINIT Data Share Portal for expert analysis and a personalized report. Personalize: Receive a personalized Dietitian-designed custom-tailored hydration and fueling plan, along with your customized nutrition formulas to help hit your intake targets.

The comprehensive sweat and hydration analysis report, coupled with personalized recommendations, is provided by INFINIT Certified Sports Dietitian Nutritionists. Athletes can also benefit from ongoing nutrition coaching and support to ensure their formulas are dialed in for changing seasons and race conditions.

"At INFINIT Nutrition, we are committed to pushing the boundaries of sports nutrition. With INFINIT Performance Labs, we continue to lead the way in delivering cutting-edge solutions that empower athletes to achieve their ultimate performance." INFINIT CEO Michael Folan explained.

Knowledge is power. Know your numbers. Personalize your plan. Unlock your best performance with INFINIT Performance Labs.

About INFINIT Nutrition:

INFINIT Nutrition is a worldwide sports nutrition company based out of Cincinnati, Ohio with production facilities in the US, Australia, and the Czech Republic. Specializing in personalized nutrition, INFINIT produces customizable drink mixes designed by dietitians to naturally maximize athletic performance and fitness results. Developed with the company's proprietary Osmo-FIT™ system, INFINIT hydration and protein ready-to-mix supplements are made with clean natural ingredients, and are formulated to be easy to digest even in the most extreme conditions. For more information, visit infinitnutrition.com .

About Nix Biosensors:

Nix is changing the way humans manage health by empowering consumers to access, understand, and act on their personal biology in real time. Nix's first consumer product is a sweat patch that provides athletes, soldiers, and laborers with hydration data in real-time, helping them optimize safety and performance. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, Nix is founded by CEO Meridith Cass, a graduate of Harvard Business School, former VC, and 9-time marathoner. Advisors include Tom Fowler, Former President of Polar; Dr. Bob Murray, Founder and former Director of the Gatorade Sports Science Institute, and Tatyana McFadden, the 5x Olympian and 17x Medalist. Learn more at nixbiosensors.com.

About Hydro Labs:

Hydro Labs is a newly formed company based out of Cincinnati, Ohio started by a group of scientists and sports nutrition industry veterans. Their flagship product, SweatyPatch is a revolutionary app-based wearable technology that provides an affordable and straightforward solution to monitor your sweat rate and achieve optimal hydration levels. This innovative wearable is poised to not only become an essential tool for athletes but also serve as a game-changer for high schools, companies, and the military. By swiftly identifying individuals with intense sweat rates, SweatyPatch aims to preemptively address heat-related stress, making it an invaluable asset for a wide range of users.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Laura Hering

[email protected]

(513) 791-3500 ext. 18

11240 Cornell Park Drive, #110

Cincinnati, OH 45242

INFINITnutrition.us

facebook.com/InfinitNutrition

instagram.com/theinfinitloop

twitter.com/TheInfinitLoop

SOURCE INFINIT Nutrition