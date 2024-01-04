Infinite Access for Galaxy from Boost Infinite to Launch this Month

Get access to the latest Samsung Galaxy smartphone every year and unlimited talk, text and data starting at $60/mo. with Boost Infinite's new Infinite Access for Galaxy plan

LITTLETON, Colo., Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Expanding beyond Boost Infinite's initial Infinite Access offering in September 2023, customers will soon have access to a brand-new wireless plan for Samsung Galaxy devices. Introducing Infinite Access for Galaxy— Boost Infinite's newest subscription service, offering customers the latest Samsung Galaxy device on us, and a new Samsung Galaxy smartphone every year at no extra cost while enjoying unlimited talk, text and datai and access to the Boost Wireless Networkii – all for an introductory price of $60/mo.iii This offer will be available for new and existing members, and no trade-ins or line requirements are needed to get started.

"Boost Infinite is empowering customers with an Infinite Access offering designed for the premier Samsung Galaxy smartphone," said Michael Kelly, group president of Boost Wireless. "We're confident Boost Infinite customers will share in our enthusiasm for this new Galaxy-specific plan and enjoy the opportunity to upgrade annually to the latest Samsung Galaxy device."

After 12 consecutive monthly payments, members can upgrade to the latest Samsung Galaxy smartphone at no extra cost.iv Once ready to upgrade, members can request a new Samsung Galaxy smartphone through the Boost Infinite app and receive it at their doorstep. Customers also have the flexibility to change their storage capacity, upgrade to a different model, and swap for a different color, when they initially sign up, and after each 12 months of membership.

Keeping with the Infinitely Better™ promise, customers who enroll can expect a simple sign-up and activation journey. Boost Infinite also makes it easy for members to protect their phone through Boost Protect.

Visit BoostInfinite.com to learn more about the new Infinite Access for Galaxy plan.

About Boost Infinite
Boost Infinite is an infinitely better wireless carrier offering unlimited talk, text and data on America's Smart Network™, including Boost Wireless Network and two of America's top 5G networks; all backed by a 30-day money back guarantee. Developed to provide an outstanding customer experience to our members, Boost Infinite keeps wireless service simple and straightforward. With plans starting as low as $25/month, Boost Infinite is the value leader in the postpaid wireless market today. Boost Infinite is a retail wireless carrier under DISH Wireless, a subsidiary of EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS).

i Customers using more than 30GB/month may experience slower speeds.
ii Customers with a compatible device can access the Boost Wireless Network in select locations. Customers will connect to partner networks — two of America's top 5G networks — when outside of those locations. Visit https://help.boostinfinite.com/docs/americas-smart-network for more details.
iii Requires Autopay and 36-month finance agreement. Qualified customers only. Price valid for select models and storage capacities. Taxes and regulatory fees/surcharges extra. Other restrictions apply.
iv To be eligible for the latest Samsung Galaxy model, members are responsible for making sure the Galaxy returned to Boost Infinite is in good working order. Upgrades to larger Galaxy models and additional storage capacity can increase the $60/mo. price.

