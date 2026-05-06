INFINITE Acquires Prominent Financial Communications Agency Dukas Linden Public Relations

Building on position as leading professional services PR firm, Infinite adds 8th-largest independent financial PR agency

NEW YORK, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Infinite, a leading transatlantic communications and reputation management firm, announces today its acquisition of Dukas Linden Public Relations (DLPR), a New York-based PR agency representing some of the most prestigious financial institutions in the United States.

The acquisition establishes Infinite—a top communications advisor to many of the world's largest and most successful professional services firms, including leading law firms—as a premier firm for the financial services industry.

Founded in 2002, DLPR partners with category-leading firms and innovators across asset and wealth management, capital markets, fintech, blockchain/crypto, and professional services organizations, including international accounting and consulting firms.

"Infinite has long viewed investment in the financial services sector as a natural evolution of our business, given the complex communications challenges these organizations face and their close intersection with professional services firms," said Infinite Founder and CEO Jamie Diaferia. "In DLPR we have found a partner that deepens our core offerings and greatly expands our financial services expertise. Together, we are establishing a communications firm for the world's leading professional services and financial services organizations."

Infinite and DLPR each provide a full suite of integrated communications services, including print and broadcast media relations, content creation, crisis, litigation and special situations communications, media and presentation coaching, digital and social media strategy, and online reputation management. The combined firm will offer clients enhanced sector-specific expertise and a broader team of specialists to help advance their business goals as Infinite continues to grow its established sectors and service lines.

"Not only will each of our organizations immediately gain depth in sector experience and the services we offer, but we are also bringing together two teams that share similar values and standards in our approach to client service," said Richard Dukas, Founder and CEO of DLPR. "Our clients will benefit from a truly transatlantic platform enabling us to offer our services seamlessly alongside our new colleagues in London and across the United States."

Infinite's executive leadership team, including Diaferia, President Zach Olsen, and Chief Operating Officer Isabel Podda, will continue in their roles. DLPR President Seth Linden will assume a leadership role within the Infinite platform and Dukas will serve as a senior advisor.

"With Infinite, we are joining a strategic and culturally aligned partner that will enable us to expand globally as a premier financial and professional services public relations agency," said Seth Linden, President and Partner of DLPR. "Jamie and the Infinite team share our passion for deep industry expertise, senior-led client service, and high-quality, impactful campaigns. There is a significant opportunity to further serve our clients as a trusted partner as they adapt to a rapidly evolving business environment and increasingly AI-driven news cycle."

The acquisition follows ParkSouth Ventures' strategic investment in Infinite in August 2025 to fuel Infinite's continued growth and expansion. The combined group will comprise a top 5 professional services PR firm and top 10 financial PR firm in the United States, according to O'Dwyer's data.

About INFINITE

Infinite is an award-winning communications and reputation management firm. Led by seasoned media professionals, the firm provides communication and creative services including media relations, crisis and litigation communications, research, media training, and a full range of content solutions. Infinite has offices in New York, San Francisco, Chicago, Los Angeles, Washington, D.C., and London. For more information, visit www.infiniteglobal.com.

About Dukas Linden Public Relations

Dukas Linden Public Relations (DLPR) is a full-service financial PR agency specializing in asset and wealth management, capital markets, fintech, blockchain/crypto, and professional services. Consistently ranked among the top 10 financial PR firms by O'Dwyer's based on net fees, DLPR brings a deep bench of senior talent with diverse backgrounds in communications, content strategy and development, financial journalism, broadcast, government, social media, and crisis management. For more information, visit https://dlpr.com/.

About ParkSouth Ventures

ParkSouth Ventures is a Charlotte, North Carolina-based private investment firm focused on partnering with founder-led, talent-centric services businesses across the United States. ParkSouth invests alongside experienced management teams to support both organic and acquisition-driven growth initiatives and build great businesses that thrive well beyond its investment horizon. The firm takes a "hands-on" approach to value creation and brings deep experience working with privately held businesses in a way that preserves the culture and legacy that founders and management teams have worked tirelessly to cultivate. To learn more, visit www.parksouthventures.com.

SOURCE Infinite Global