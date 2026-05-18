Infinite Acres Commercializes GroLoop

The operating system behind the world leader in smart farming is now available to controlled-environment growers worldwide

THE HAGUE, Netherlands, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Infinite Acres announced the commercial launch of the GroLoop technology platform. After years of development and testing at scale in 80 Acres Farms, Kalera, and Soli Organic facilities, the central operating system that powered 80 Acres Farms' rapid national expansion is now available as a proven solution for the global controlled-environment agriculture industry.

GroLoop is a smart farming technology platform. GroLoop at work in an 80 Acres Farms facility.

GroLoop is redefining farm management with an agentic platform that thinks, adapts, and acts. It unifies software, environmental controls, and robotics to modernize agricultural operations. Designed to manage every stage of the growing process—from seed to customer—GroLoop provides producers with a single, centralized system that continuously monitors conditions, assigns tasks, and responds quickly to change without waiting for manual input.

The platform converts complex agronomic and operational data into clear decisions, enabling growers to anticipate challenges, protect yields and quality, and align production with market demand in real time.

Developed to operate in and optimize a variety of growing environments, GroLoop is hardware-agnostic, meaning that it can be installed in vertical farms and greenhouses regardless of their current equipment.

"As pioneers in the smart farming space, we've had to invent our own solutions," says Tisha Livingston, CEO of Infinite Acres and co-founder of 80 Acres Farms. "That included a technology platform that could handle the complexities of large-scale controlled-environment growing. GroLoop has been instrumental in getting 80 Acres Farms to farm-level profitability, and we're excited to make it available to the rest of the industry."

The commercial release follows GroLoop's successful expansion into several new 80 Acres Farms-operated grow zones. The platform is now managing all of the nearly 1 million square feet that 80 Acres Farms has under cultivation across six states, serving more than 18,000 U.S. retail locations. It's currently used by more than 1,000 controlled-environment agriculture professionals worldwide.

Infinite Acres will demonstrate GroLoop at the GreenTech Expo in Amsterdam, from June 9 to 11.

"In this economic climate, it's not practical for every high-tech grower to invent technology from scratch," says Mike Zelkind, CEO and co-founder of 80 Acres Farms. "Operators are spending too much time and money working on their systems instead of growing food. By commercializing a technology platform that we've already proven at scale, we're helping others skip the trial-and-error phase and move directly to the operating efficiencies that make a controlled-environment farm profitable. And when the industry wins, we all win."

Key benefits of GroLoop

Consistency: Predictable crop quality, every single time.

Predictable crop quality, every single time. Clarity: Real-time visibility across every grow zone.

Real-time visibility across every grow zone. Efficiency: Reduced labor dependency through intelligent, automated tasking.

Reduced labor dependency through intelligent, automated tasking. Flexibility: Hardware-agnostic integration—no vendor lock-in.

For more information, visit www.infinite-acres.com.

About Infinite Acres

Infinite Acres is a Dutch-American-Israeli technology company with a green thumb. Founded in 2019 as a subsidiary of 80 Acres Farms, the company combines Dutch horticultural heritage, American industrial scale, and Israeli plant science. Working with best-in-class technology partners including Siemens, Signify, and SICK, the company designs and delivers fully integrated, end-to-end farming solutions. Through GroLoop, its agentic smart farming technology platform, Infinite Acres is offering a proven solution for the global indoor farming industry.

SOURCE Infinite Acres