Infinite Beauty Continues to Flourish as It Adds to Luxury Skincare Lineup

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., April 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In recent years, the brand has invested heavily in cutting-edge spa technologies and futuristic non-surgical cosmetic therapy options. One such investment has been in the revolutionary hydradermabrasion solution HydraFacial MD® Highlights, currently available from two of Infinite Beauty's New York locations.

Other technologically advanced treatment options on the company's roster include a choice of LED therapy options and a number of high-frequency, microcurrent, and ultrasonic treatments.

Available at Infinite Beauty's eight boutique spa locations across the U.S., these therapies are offered alongside more traditional facial treatments and spa services. Examples include the brand's signature facial, as well as their teen clean facial, sensitive skin facial, and gentleman's treatment facial.

In a move to extend the availability of its products and services, the brand continues to develop its range of exclusive cleansers, serums, facial peels, masks and toners for application at home. Designed to cater to the requirements of the company's broad spectrum of clients, a choice of six product lines is now available.

Aimed at a variety of ages, skin types, and other demands, the six collections are attractively titled Diamond, Gem Stones, and Gold, plus Organic Collection, Apeiro, and Dead Sea – the latter of which is designed especially for the brand's male clientele.

Diamond, which focuses on defying aging, is an extensive collection of serums, cleansers, masks, facial peels and toners. The accompanying Gem Stones collection simultaneously offers an under eye treatment, lifting cream, a further choice of masks and serums, plus two mineral-packed eye care products, all of which again aim to defy aging.

Arguably the brand's prestige collection, Gold is intended for customers of all ages and features 24-karat gold creams, biothermal masks and a top of the range non-surgical handheld LED therapy device. The device borrows much of its technology from the therapies available exclusively at the brand's locations, only now made available for use in the comfort of clients' own homes.

Apeiro, Organic Collection, and Dead Sea focus heavily on moisturizers, toners, and eye creams, along with cleansing and exfoliating products. Introducing a range of male-oriented beauty treatments, Dead Sea also includes a para-pharmaceutical exfoliating gel, shave balm, shaving cream, and an all-new face mask developed especially for problematic male skin.

Eric Inbar, vice president of operations at Infinite Beauty, says of the ranges, "A regular routine in caring for the skin, carried out at home, morning and night, is imperative to sustain a healthy, fresh and youthful appearance."

All six of the brand's exclusive product lines are available to order online. Alternatively, customers can visit their nearest Infinite Beauty location at which they may also enjoy the company's full range of revolutionary spa services in refined boutique surroundings and delivered as part of a uniquely tailored customer service experience.

To find out more, or to purchase, visit http://www.infinitebeautyusa.com.

