Infinite Blue Acquires Virtual Corporation, LLC.

Acquisition adds best-in-class advisory services to Infinite Blue's award-winning solutions that empower organizations to achieve total enterprise resilience

AUDUBON, Pa., March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Infinite Blue , the leader in total enterprise resilience solutions, today announced that it has acquired Virtual Corporation, LLC., a Colorado-based provider of business continuity management services to respected government agencies and companies worldwide.

"We are thrilled for Virtual Corporation's team and resources to join our suite of technology solutions and advisory services," said Frank Shultz, CEO & Founder of Infinite Blue . "At a time when the risk environment is growing increasingly complex and volatile, we continue to invest in new ways to help our clients achieve the highest levels of enterprise resilience."

Infinite Blue empowers organizations to reach total enterprise resilience, a higher standard of preparedness that allows entities to identify threats earlier, predict downstream impacts, engage the entire enterprise, respond dynamically, recover quickly, and continuously improve.

Founded in 2013, many of the most recognizable companies in retail, financial services, logistics, pharmaceuticals, and other industries today rely on Infinite Blue to be prepared for any disruption, including increasingly common and challenging polycrises.

With a team of experts and more than 30 years of experience in the field, Virtual Corporation provides business continuity, cybersecurity, and disaster recovery advisory services to state and federal agencies and companies across industries.

"We are thrilled to provide our clients with access to Infinite Blue's comprehensive platform, empowering them for future resilience," said Lance Stange, President & CEO of Virtual Corporation. "Together, our organizations will offer a distinct combination of technology, experience, and insights that we believe are unique in the industry."

Infinite Blue's 2024 Global Enterprise Resilience report highlighted how the confluence of natural and manmade events is leading to an increasing number of overlapping and cascading business disruptions. The report also cited data that two thirds of resilience leaders expect more disruptions over the next 24 months than the previous period. Infinite Blue's expansion will provide organizations with a single resource for advanced technology and expert guidance to plan, prepare for, respond to, and recover from the business disruptions of today and tomorrow.

To learn more about Infinite Blue, visit infiniteblue.com .

About Infinite Blue

Infinite Blue empowers organizations to rapidly build ready and resilient operations and engage personnel across the enterprise. With 99.99% guaranteed uptime and a team of industry experts, we give leading organizations worldwide, including four of the Fortune 10, clarity and control over business disruptions.

