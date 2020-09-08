Infinite Blue Announces Significant Growth Equity Investment by Foundry Capital

COLLEGEVILLE, Pa., Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Infinite Blue, a comprehensive low-code development platform and enterprise application company, announced a significant equity investment led by Foundry Capital to accelerate the growth and promote the Company's continued success.

"I am pleased to announce Foundry Capital's significant minority growth investment in Infinite Blue, further validating the best-in-class organization we have built and allowing us to accelerate execution of our vision. This investment will be used to expand opportunities for our team, our customers and our applications and platform," said Frank Shultz, founder, Chairman and CEO of Infinite Blue. "Foundry Capital brings expertise that goes well beyond financial resources. We are excited to collaborate with the broadly experienced Foundry team."

Infinite Blue's growing suite of enterprise applications focused on business continuity and enterprise resilience, including BC in the Cloud, VendorBolt and Turnstile, are the preferred choice of leading Fortune 500 companies and small and medium businesses alike across the retail, logistic, financial services, insurance and utilities sectors. All of Infinite Blue's enterprise applications, as well as hundreds of independent software vendors' applications globally, are built and run on the company's proprietary patent-protected low-code platform.

"When we first got to know Infinite Blue, we were impressed and a little shocked frankly by their blue-chip client base and close-to-perfect retention rates. Then we spoke to customers and heard directly how much they valued the flagship tool (BC in the Cloud), its ease of use, and how supported they felt by Frank and his team," said Jon Ein and Gary Mueller, Foundry's managing members. "Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery planning has never been more relevant, and we are very excited for Infinite Blue to continue its leadership in this critical function."

About Infinite Blue

Infinite Blue provides a comprehensive low-code development platform and enterprise applications for the BC/DR industry. Infinite Blue is trusted by independent software vendors and enterprises across the globe. Infinite Blue Platform is at the heart of countless business applications running in a wide variety of industries worldwide. The Company was started in 2013, has grown over 250% over the past three years and was recently named to the Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing companies.

About Foundry Capital

Foundry Capital is an investment partnership led by Jon Ein and Gary Mueller, both entrepreneurs, investors and long-time friends. Between them, Jon and Gary have invested in dozens of companies across stages and industries, including SaaS, fintech, insurance, LED technology, transportation and travel. The partnership generally looks to invest between $15-$75 million with flexibility and a solutions-oriented approach to capital structure. Foundry is people-driven, motivated to help great management teams with unique products reach their full potential. Besides their own capital, Foundry brings in top-quality co-investors with relationships and skill sets relevant to support the particular investment.

