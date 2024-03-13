Infinite Blue named 2024 Product/Service Provider of the Year by DRI International

Award recognizes best products and services developed for resilience practitioners

AUDUBON, Pa., March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Infinite Blue , the leader in total enterprise resilience solutions, has received the 2024 Product/Service Provider of the Year Award from DRI International, the largest nonprofit in business continuity and resilience education and certification. This is the second time Infinite Blue has received the award.

"As disruptions become more complex, organizations need to be able to anticipate impacts, coordinate across the enterprise, and continuously evolve their programs," said Frank Shultz, CEO and founder of Infinite Blue . "Infinite Blue's advanced, end-to-end solutions empower organizations to reach total enterprise resilience–the highest level of readiness–and we are honored to have them recognized by the professionals who are working every day to reach and maintain that standard."

Infinite Blue's advanced enterprise resilience solutions empower organizations to connect information, assets, plans, and people everywhere. Founded in 2013, many of the world's largest and most complex organizations rely on Infinite Blue to predict and prepare for any disruption, respond quickly and efficiently, and recover stronger.

The DRI Product/Service Provider of the Year Award recognizes one organization based on their innovation and quality, customer service, staff awareness, and training activities, among other factors.

"One of the most important components of resilience is the ability to learn from experiences and mature," continued Shultz. "We take that same approach with our solutions–as the threat landscape continues to evolve, so will the resources and capabilities we provide to resilience leaders."

About Infinite Blue

Infinite Blue empowers organizations to rapidly build ready and resilient operations and engage personnel across the enterprise. With 99.99% guaranteed uptime and a team of industry experts, we give leading organizations worldwide, including four of the Fortune 10, clarity and control over business disruptions. Learn more at infiniteblue.com or follow us on LinkedIn .

