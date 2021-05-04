Infinite Electronics Adds new Vietnam Distribution Partner for its L-com and Pasternack Brands

EPI Vietnam Technologies Co., Ltd was founded in 2013 with a vision to be a market leader in electronic component distribution in Vietnam. In addition to providing access to thousands of components and assemblies, EPI offers engineering services to help its customers develop solutions from concept through the design process all the way to manufacture. EPI serves a wide range of industries and sectors including, industrial, consumer, automotive and telecom.

EPI joins Infinite Electronics' network of international distribution partners helping to expand the company's sales channels and provide customers with value-added services globally. As an authorized distributor of L-com and Pasternack products, EPI Vietnam will now be able to provide these brands' vast offering of wired, wireless, industrial, RF and Microwave products to their customers throughout Vietnam, while also providing localized sales, technical and engineering support.

"We are very pleased to partner with EPI Vietnam. It is our commitment to provide quality products and services to Vietnamese customers, and EPI, who has proven experience in design, prototyping and supply chain management, will help drive our mutual success," said Norm Brodeur, Director of Global Distribution for Infinite Electronics.

"We are incredibly excited to be an authorized distributor for Infinite Electronics for the L-com and Pasternack brands in Vietnam. With their comprehensive portfolio of quality products, inventory and quick delivery, EPI will be able to provide even more value to our customers," said Vinh Pham, CEO of EPI Vietnam.

EPI Vietnam Technologies Co., Ltd is a leading distributor of electronics components and solutions in Vietnam. We serve wide range of customers in Vietnam, including almost of all the leading R&D customers in Vietnam, from early design to prototype and MP. EPI employs a team of technical sales, FAE, purchasing, logistics, and warehouse professionals to provide a full range of components and services to its customers.

Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics International, Inc. offers a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions, serving the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical, data center, and telecommunications markets. Infinite's brands include Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, Aiconics, KP Performance Antennas, PolyPhaser, Transtector, RadioWaves, ShowMe Cables, INC Installs, Integra Optics, and NavePoint. Infinite Electronics serves a global engineering customer base with deep technical expertise and support, with one of the broadest inventories of products available for immediate shipment.

