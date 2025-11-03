Infinite Electronics and RS Group Expand Partnership to Deliver L-com Connectivity Solutions to European and APAC Markets

Expanded distribution underscores Infinite's global growth strategy, giving European and APAC customers broader access to L-com's trusted connectivity portfolio.

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- L-com, an Infinite Electronics brand and a supplier of wired and wireless connectivity products, has expanded their strategic cooperation agreement with RS Group, a U.K.-based global provider of products and services for industrial customers, to begin distributing L-com products across European and APAC markets via the RS Group website. This partnership significantly broadens L-com's geographic reach beyond the United States and supports Infinite Electronics' growth as a worldwide connectivity solutions provider.

"Expanding our partnership with RS Group is an important milestone for L-com and Infinite Electronics," said Eric Smith, VP of Global Channel Sales at Infinite Electronics. "By bringing our connectivity portfolio to customers across Europe and APAC, we're not only extending our global reach, but also empowering industrial customers with reliable solutions that support their innovation and growth."

An initial selection including antennas, RF and data connectors and cable assemblies from L-com's portfolio is available now, with plans to expand the assortment in 2026. RS Group leverages its robust logistics infrastructure to ensure fast, reliable delivery and complete order visibility for customers from checkout to arrival. For European customers this partnership means easier access to the products they need with the reliable delivery and technical expertise both L-com and RS Group are known for.

"We're proud to deepen our partnership with L-com, a trusted name in connectivity," said Jaycee Thompson, Category Director for Cables and Connectors at RS Group. "Bringing L-com's high-quality portfolio to our customers is a strategic addition to our range that reflects our ongoing commitment to innovation, quality, and customer choice."

Infinite Electronics continues to strengthen its global presence with strategic steps to serve new customers with the company's broad range of quality products. In 2023, the organization acquired Cable Connectivity Group, which operates critical facilities and brands in seven European countries, as well as Bulgin, a U.K.-based leader in connectivity solutions. Making L-com products available through RS Group will help strategically position Infinite Electronics for continued expansion and innovation across the world.

L-com's products are available now on the RS Group website.

About L-com:

L-com, a leading manufacturer of wired and wireless connectivity products, offers a wide range of solutions and unrivaled customer service for the electronics and data communications industries. The company's product portfolio includes cable assemblies, connectors, adapters, antennas, enclosures, surge protectors and more. Headquartered in North Andover, Mass., L-com is ISO 9001:2015-certified and many of its products are UL® recognized. L-com is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Infinite Electronics operates a global portfolio of leading in-stock connectivity solution brands. The brands help propel the world's innovators forward by working urgently to provide products, solutions and real-time support for their customers. Backed by Warburg Pincus, Infinite's brands serve customers across a wide range of industries with a broad inventory selection and same-day shipping. Learn more at infiniteelectronics.com.

About RS

RS is a high-service global product and service solutions provider for industrial customers, enabling them to operate efficiently and sustainably.

We operate in 36 markets, stock over 830,000 industrial and specialist products and list an additional five million relevant for our industrial customers, sourced from over 2,500 suppliers. This extensive range supports our customers across the industrial lifecycle of designing, building and maintaining equipment and operations. We enhance their experience through a tailored service model, leveraging our efficient physical, digital and process infrastructure sustainably. We combine a technically led and digitally enabled approach with an exceptional team of experts; ultimately, it's our people that make the difference.

Our purpose, making amazing happen for a better world, reflects our focus on delivering results for people, planet and profit.

RS Group plc is listed on the London Stock Exchange with stock ticker RS1 and in the year ended 31 March 2025 reported revenue of £2,904 million.

For more information, please visit: https://uk.rs-online.com/web/

Further information is available via:

SOURCE Infinite Electronics, Inc.