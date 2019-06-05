Infinite Electronics, Inc. Announces Acquisition of Integra Optics

Founded in 2007, Integra is recognized for innovative network solutions, product reliability, technical expertise and personalized customer service. The company is one of the fastest growing telecommunications companies on the INC 5000 list, with locations across the United States, Canada and South America.

Integra Optics significantly adds to Infinite's existing capabilities and shares a common customer value proposition of satisfying the product and technical support needs of engineers requiring urgent and reliable service. Under Infinite's leadership and management support, Integra will continue to operate as an independent brand within the overall Infinite family of brands. The company's president, Jim Pascarell, will join the Infinite executive team and will continue to lead Integra's day-to-day operations. David Prescott, Integra's founder, will be leaving Integra and his current role as CEO and CTO, and will remain as a valuable consultant to the Infinite team for a period of time. "This exciting merger will broaden the products, technologies and services Integra Optics can offer to current customers, while also continuing to break ground to significantly increase network reliability and availability across an even wider customer base," said Prescott.

"We are thrilled to welcome Integra Optics to our portfolio of high-performing brands. We see an incredible opportunity to expand our technical reach to more engineers with this critical need in the market for high-quality optical transceiver products and solutions. With the combined leadership of the Infinite Electronics and Integra Optics teams, we see great opportunities ahead while we remain focused on delivering outstanding service and support to the customers we serve," said Penny Cotner, Chief Executive Officer of Infinite Electronics.

Jim Pascarell, President at Integra Optics added, "We are very excited to join the Infinite Electronics family. This merger opens up a whole new level of experts and resources within Infinite to help us drive the continued growth and expansion of our business, and ultimately to better serve our customers."

About Infinite Electronics International, Inc.:

Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics International, Inc. offers a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions, serving the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Infinite's brands include Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, Aiconics, KP Performance Antennas, PolyPhaser, Transtector, RadioWaves, Kaelus, ShowMe Cables, and Integra Optics. Infinite Electronics serves a global engineering customer base with deep technical expertise and support, with one of the broadest inventories of products available for immediate shipment.

About Integra Optics:

As a global provider of carrier-grade fiber optics components, Integra Optics is the company that understands that business and consumer end users expect their internet and phones to work 100% of the time. That's why Integra Optics is 100% focused on uptime. Our mission is to ensure that our customers turn up services faster, build out the fiber networks they need to be competitive, and keep them up and running.

