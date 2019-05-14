Infinite Electronics, Inc. President & CEO Penny Cotner Nominated for Distinguished Orange County Business Journal Women in Business Award

The OC Business Journal's Women in Business Awards are designed to recognize outstanding professional women who have made significant contributions to their organizations, their professions and the Orange County community. A luncheon was hosted by the OC Business Journal on May 8 th to recognize all nominees. Cotner was nominated to receive the award by her alma mater, The University of California Irvine.

"It was an honor to have been nominated for this award and be in the company of such an amazing group of accomplished women. I believe it's the responsibility of every leader to play a role in their community, and to coach and mentor the next generation of leaders. To be included in this incredible group of women who do so in such outstanding ways was a real privilege, and has inspired me to focus even more on engaging the next generation of women leaders in technology and business." said Cotner.

Cotner assumed the role of President & CEO of Infinite Electronics in October 2018, taking full leadership responsibility for all aspects of the company. She joined Infinite in 2013 and before stepping into her current role she served as Chief Revenue Officer. Under her leadership, the company has enjoyed consistently high revenue growth. Cotner has more than 25 years of experience in the electronics industry, holding engineering and leadership positions at Hughes Aircraft Company, Rockwell's Space Station Program, and Arrow Electronics. She holds a BSEE from California State University, Northridge, and a MBA from University of California, Irvine.

Infinite Electronics is a leading global supplier of electronic components serving the urgent needs of engineers through a family of highly recognized and trusted brands. Our portfolio brands are specialists within their respective product set, offering broad inventories of engineering-grade product, paired with expert technical support and same-day shipping. Over 100,000 customers across a diverse set of markets rely upon Infinite Electronics to stock and reliably ship urgently needed products every day. Operating under the Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, KP Performance Antennas, PolyPhaser, Transtector, RadioWaves, Kaelus, Aiconics and Show Me Cables brand names, Infinite Electronics serves a global engineering customer base with deep technical expertise and one of the broadest inventories of products available for immediate shipment.

