Infinite Electronics, Inc. Promotes David Quinn to Chief Revenue Officer

Quinn brings an impressive body of experience to this role, including serving as Director of Engineering for Motorola before moving on to lead his own company, Kaval Wireless, as President and CEO. During this time, he also founded and served as Chairman of Azonic Networks, a service provider of in-building wireless communications. Quinn joined Infinite Electronics in 2017 as Executive Vice President of Business Development as part of the acquisition of Smiths Microwave Telecom (SMT). While with Infinite, he has played a key role in all mergers & acquisitions (M&A) activity, including the integration of PolyPhaser, Transtector and RadioWaves, the acquisition and integration of ShowMeCables and Integra Optics, and the divestiture of Kaelus.

Additionally, Quinn has led all of Infinite's annual strategic planning endeavors, the transformation and leadership of all product management functions since 2019, and he has been a critical member of the executive leadership team during his tenure. He is a licensed Professional Engineer and holds a bachelor's degree in Computer Engineering from McMaster University.

"David has been an integral part of our global leadership team. He has proven himself through his remarkable body of experience and during his time with Infinite. I have the upmost confidence in his ability to lead our revenue-driving teams toward continued success," said Penny Cotner, Infinite Electronics' President & CEO.

About Infinite Electronics:

Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics International, Inc. offers a broad range of components, assemblies, and wired/wireless connectivity solutions, serving the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Infinite's brands include Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, Aiconics, KP Performance Antennas, PolyPhaser, Transtector, RadioWaves, ShowMe Cables, Integra Optics and INC Installs. Infinite Electronics serves a global engineering customer base with deep technical expertise and support, with one of the broadest inventories of products available for immediate shipment.

