Infinite Electronics, Inc. Receives ISO 9001:2015 Recertification for Quality Management

For any organization, ISO 9001:2015 certification requires a significant investment in time and resources. Certification to the international standard verifies a company's continuing commitment to quality throughout all facets of the organization. The ISO 9001:2015 registration is required by many of Infinite Electronics' customers.

Infinite Electronics' recertification is even more impressive because numerous corporate locations are registered under a single multi-site certificate. This ensures business operations are consistent across the organization, with focus on customer satisfaction and continuous process improvement. This path was not without risk however, as any nonconformances or auditor recommendations including suspension of certificate, impacts all locations on Infinite Electronics' certification.

"The ISO 9001:2015 certification demonstrates the Infinite Electronics Quality Management System (QMS), the processes, procedures, and systems we follow in running our business, effectively promote our goals of complete customer satisfaction, organizational excellence, and continual process improvement," explained Dave Paullin, Infinite Electronics' Director of Global Quality.

ISO 9001:2015 defines its requirements for an effective quality management system in 10 sections. Seven of those segments are auditable, as opposed to informational, they include context of the organization, leadership, planning, support, operation, performance evaluation and improvement.

