Infinite Electronics International, Inc. Announces Acquisition of Integrated Network Cable (INC)

Founded in 1995, INC provides a full range of voice, video and data network installation services. Additionally, INC is the parent company of ecommerce brands Show Me Cables®, Triangle Cables® and ECore Cables®. INC addresses the business-to-business, IT and audio-visual market and will significantly add to Infinite's capabilities in this segment. The company is headquartered in Chesterfield, Missouri and is led by its president, Peter Foley.

Infinite Electronics and INC share complimentary core values and customer value propositions of satisfying the urgent product needs of customers requiring same-day shipment of cables and components. Under Infinite's management and back office support, INC will continue to operate as a stand-alone business unit in the Infinite family of brands. The company's president, Peter Foley, will join the Infinite executive team and will continue to lead the company's day-to-day operations.

"This exciting merger extends Infinite Electronics' existing presence in the global voice, video and data network marketplace by broadening the products, technologies and services Infinite can collectively offer our customers," said Terry Jarnigan, Chief Executive Officer of Infinite Electronics International, Inc.

Peter Foley, President at INC explained, "Joining the Infinite Electronics family offers INC's businesses the necessary resources and support for continued growth and expansion going forward. Our collective business synergies and corporate philosophies regarding dedication to our customers are sure to carry our mutual businesses to new heights."

For additional information about Infinite Electronics International, Inc. and its portfolio companies, please visit www.infiniteelectronics.com.

For more information about Integrated Network Cable and Show Me Cables, please visit www.showmecables.com.

About Infinite Electronics International, Inc.:

Based in Irvine, CA, Infinite Electronics International, Inc. offers a broad range of RF components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions, serving the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Operating under the Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, KP Performance Antennas, PolyPhaser, Transtector, RadioWaves, Kaelus, and Aiconics brand names, Infinite Electronics serves a global engineering customer base with deep technical expertise and one of the broadest inventories of products available for immediate shipment.

About Integrated Network Cable:

Headquartered in Chesterfield, Missouri, Integrated Network Cable (INC) provides a full range of voice, video and data network installation services. INC is the parent company of ecommerce brands Show Me Cables®, Triangle Cables® and ECore Cables® that address the urgent product requirements for the information technology, audio-visual, data network sectors. INC combines industry expertise with a full inventory of in-stock products to provide best-in-class service to networking professionals and consumers alike.

