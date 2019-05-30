Infinite Electronics Opens Second Facility in Lewisville, Texas to Support Company Growth

Infinite's new state-of-the-art, ISO9001-certified facility is directly next door to its original Lewisville facility, effectively doubling the company's workspace in this location from 80,000 square feet to 160,000 square feet. Adding this new space allows Infinite to grow its ready-to-serve capabilities and meet the growing demand for products that are available with same-day shipping. The expanded operations at this location support a variety of products for Infinite's family of brands including NEMA enclosures, fiber optic cables, 1553 bus couplers, insertion tools, complex wire harnesses, and surge and lightning protectors. The new facility is able to fulfill 500+ orders, spanning 750 to 1,000 product lines on a daily basis. Together, these two facilities support a combined 130 employees over a variety of functions including production, logistics, product management, administration, accounting, sales and human resources.

"By doubling our space, we are able to further our efforts to make Lewisville Infinite's Center of Excellence for logistics and manufacturing in the Americas. Our production and logistics teams now have the space they need to be able to fulfill same-day production requirements for our growing family of brands, with room for continued growth to meet our customers' urgent needs," said Jim Dauw, Infinite's Chief Operating Officer.

Infinite's first Lewisville facility opened its doors in October 2017. The address for both locations is 301 Lenora Lane, Suites 100 & 300, Lewisville, Texas.

For more information on Infinite Electronics and its family of brands, please visit the company's website at www.infiniteelectronics.com

About Infinite Electronics:

Infinite Electronics is a leading global supplier of electronic components serving the urgent needs of engineers through a family of highly recognized and trusted brands. Our portfolio brands are specialists within their respective product set, offering broad inventories of engineering-grade product, paired with expert technical support and same-day shipping. Over 100,000 customers across a diverse set of markets rely upon Infinite Electronics to stock and reliably ship urgently needed products every day. Operating under the Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, KP Performance Antennas, PolyPhaser, Transtector, RadioWaves, Kaelus, Aiconics and Show Me Cables brand names, Infinite Electronics serves a global engineering customer base with deep technical expertise and one of the broadest inventories of products available for immediate shipment.

