Infinite Energy Center Transforms into Gas South District

ATLANTA, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gas South, the largest retail natural gas provider in the Southeast, announced today the renaming of Infinite Energy Center, which will now be known as Gas South District. The rebranding of the Gwinnett entertainment hub follows Gas South's acquisition of Infinite Energy in 2020.

"Among the numerous opportunities the acquisition of Infinite Energy has presented for Gas South, our team is especially excited about the affiliation with Gas South District," said Kevin Greiner, Gas South's President and CEO. "As the leading natural gas provider in the Southeast, it's fitting to also have our name attached to one of the premiere live entertainment destinations in the region."

The Gas South name will now be ubiquitous throughout the District. The 13,000-seat Gas South Arena, formerly Infinite Energy Arena, will host some of the first large-scale concerts since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, with marquee acts like James Taylor, Reba McIntyre, Blake Shelton and more scheduled to perform over the next few months.

Additionally, the 50,000-square-foot exhibition hall is now Gas South Convention Center, and the intimate, 708-seat performance hall has morphed into Gas South Theater.

"At this pivotal time for the live entertainment industry, we are grateful to have a partner like Gas South to help us welcome guests back to the unforgettable experiences you can only find within venues like Gas South District," said Stan Hall, COO for the Gwinnett Convention and Visitors Bureau. "We look forward to a long and successful relationship that further bolsters our goal to be one of the foremost entertainment destinations not only in the region, but also nationwide."

While the change is effective immediately, a formal unveiling of the new signage and branding around Gas South District will take place this summer.

For more information on Gas South District and to view upcoming events, visit GasSouthDistrict.com.

About Gas South:

Gas South is the largest provider of natural gas in competitive retail markets throughout the southeastern U.S. Following the acquisition of Infinite Energy in 2020, Gas South now serves more than 425,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers in Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Ohio and New Jersey. Gas South offers simple and straightforward rate plans, outstanding local customer service, and a promise to give back 5% of profits to support children in need. Gas South is a wholly owned subsidiary of Cobb EMC, one of the country's largest electric cooperatives. For more information, visit www.GasSouth.com.

About Gas South District (formerly Infinite Energy Center):

Just minutes outside of Atlanta, Gas South District's 118-acre campus can accommodate a variety of events from concerts, performances, meetings, trade shows, conventions, banquets, and celebrations. The multipurpose campus includes an amazing 13,000-seat arena (Gas South Arena), an intimate 708-seat theater (Gas South Theater), 23 versatile meeting rooms, a 50,000-square-foot exhibit hall, and a 21,600-square-foot grand ballroom (Gas South Convention Center). The campus, operated by the Gwinnett Convention and Visitors Bureau, distinguishes itself by hosting a diverse range of events, including the ECHL's Atlanta Gladiators, NLL's Georgia Swarm, Carrie Underwood, Justin Timberlake, Ron White, JapanFest, J. Balvin, Paul McCartney, George Strait, Eric Clapton, NCAA Women's Gymnastics Championships, Disney On Ice, U2, Orange Conference, Beyoncé and more.

Media contact:

Adam Schick

The Wilbert Group

404-510-9597

[email protected]

SOURCE Gas South