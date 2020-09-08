Infinite Global Hires Ken Kerrigan as Vice President

"Ken is a well-respected veteran of the communications industry, and our legal and financial clients will be well served by his professional services experience," says Infinite Global CEO Jamie Diaferia . "As a corporate communications faculty member at New York University and the author of a book on public relations, he embraces the idea of being a lifelong student while also developing the next generation of PR professionals."

During his tenure at Ernst & Young, the accounting profession faced unprecedented public, legislative and media scrutiny in the wake of the Enron and multiple other accounting scandals. Ken played a hands-on role in developing open relationships with journalists, while also working to shape an ongoing dialogue between the firm and its key stakeholders. More recently, Ken spent more than nine years as executive vice president at Weber Shandwick, New York, where he led the agency's corporate reputation and brand team in its work with clients in the professional and financial services industries.

"As I looked toward the next chapter of my career, I wanted to be part of an agency with an outstanding culture, excellent client relationships and strong leadership," Ken says. "Infinite Global checked every one of those boxes. And after meeting multiple team members, who blew me away, I knew this was the agency where I wanted to be."

Ken received his master's degree in communications management from the S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications at Syracuse University, and his bachelor's degree in political science and journalism from New York University. He is the author of "Our Future in Public Relations: A Cautionary Tale in Three Parts" (Emerald Publishing).

About Infinite Global

Infinite Global is an award-winning communications and reputation management firm. Led by seasoned media professionals and top creative directors, it helps professional services firms and other complex businesses demonstrate their expertise to sophisticated audiences. The firm provides communication and creative services including media relations, crisis and litigation communications, research, media training and a full range of content services. It has offices in New York, San Francisco, Chicago and London. For more information, visit http://infiniteglobal.com.

