Infinite Looks Announces $4.2M Series A Funding to Champion the Active Textured Hair Community Through its Brand Sunday II Sunday

NEW YORK, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Infinite Looks, Inc., today announced a $4.2M Series A funding round led by Johnson & Johnson Innovation – JJDC, Inc. (JJDC) with participation from additional investors including Ignite Venture Studio and Symrise Inc. The funds will be used to fuel the continued development of innovative products for the Infinite Looks brand, Sunday II Sunday, which provides solutions to the challenges that sweat and activity create for textured hair. In addition to the signature products within the Moisture Balance line, Sunday II Sunday has launched various new product lines including Hair Flourish Vegan Biotin Gummies and an Essential Oils Trio with additional products in development. Sunday II Sunday seeks to blur the lines between health and beauty products to ensure that women never have to compromise one for the other.

Launched in Q2 of 2020, Sunday II Sunday provides a solution to an issue that was previously overlooked in the hair care industry, as a result, the brand has seen rapid growth and positive consumer sentiment. Since launching, Sunday II Sunday has seen an average monthly growth rate of 23% with conversion rates nearly double the industry average. Through the financing round, Sunday II Sunday will explore opportunities to scale beyond its current direct-to-consumer reach, including in-store retail distribution later this year, and develop new products to join its growing line.

"This funding round and the impressive demand we've seen from consumers so far reaffirms what we already knew; there is a massive gap in the hair care industry to provide pre- and post-exercise care for textured hair," said Keenan Beasley, CEO and Founder of Sunday II Sunday. "Every hair type has different needs and the needs of textured hair have long been overlooked. We're proud to deliver and expand the products in our line with solutions for women who refuse to be held back by their hair on their journey to lead an active lifestyle."

Products included in Sunday II Sunday's product line focus on scalp care as a means to promote healthy hair production. The Hair Flourish Vegan Biotin Gummies are formulated with fruit pectin to support the keratin hair structure reducing hair shedding and promoting longer, fuller, healthier hair. The Essential Oils Trio is composed of three lightweight essential oils including Peppermint, Argan and Tea Tree oils. Used together, the Essential Oils Trio remove and protect the scalp and hair from damaging sweat while simultaneously strengthening, softening and defrizzing. Future product lines will continue to provide solutions for active women to protect, cleanse and replenish their textured hair before, during and after workouts.

"Sunday II Sunday continues to address an unmet need through a robust innovation pipeline at the intersection of health and beauty," said Josh Ghaim, Founder of Ignite Venture Studio. "Ignite Venture Studio is very excited to continue on this journey with Keenan and his team not only on future product innovations that are truly differentiated but also our continued commitment to support women and minority founded start-ups that are truly having an impact on their customers and their broader communities."

This announcement comes on the heels of Sunday II Sunday's seed funding round which was also led by JJDC and announced in September of 2020. As 40% of Black women report that they avoid exercise due to the challenges it creates for their hair, the brand aims to remove this barrier to exercise for women by providing solutions to cleanse, refresh and replenish textured hair in between less frequent washes. In addition to the growth and success Sunday II Sunday has seen since launch, it was also named to Allure's Best of Beauty 2020 list .

For more information on Sunday II Sunday, please visit www.mysunday2sunday.com

About Sunday II Sunday

SUNDAY II SUNDAY is the leading textured hair care brand developed by Infinite Looks and designed specifically for the active woman. Created to empower women and encourage them to look and feel their best without having to compromise their active lifestyle. Born out of the realization that the habits and practices of black consumers or those with more textured hair have been overlooked, SUNDAY II SUNDAY aims to fill that void in the haircare space. For additional information, visit www.mysunday2sunday.com.

SOURCE Sunday II Sunday

Related Links

http://www.mysunday2sunday.com

