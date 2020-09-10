Infinite Looks Announces Investment from Johnson & Johnson Innovation - JJDC, Inc. to Accelerate Sunday II Sunday, the Ethnic Hair Care Line

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Infinite Looks, Inc., today announced a seed financing with participation from Johnson & Johnson Innovation – JJDC, Inc. (JJDC) and Ignite Venture Studio. The funds will be used to scale the D2C consumer brand Sunday II Sunday, a luxury hair care product line of Infinite Looks, as well as to expand the product line offering.

Infinite Looks Inc., the start-up that developed and launched the brand Sunday II Sunday, was founded by serial entrepreneur, Keenan Beasley, and was born out of a need for products which address the typical hair care habits of the active Black community which have traditionally been overlooked. Upwards of 40% of Black women are not working out because of their hair. The focus of the Sunday II Sunday product line is to provide care between less frequent washes for the removal of sweat, buildup, and environmental damages, helping to remove barriers from people looking to lead an active and healthy lifestyle.

"Sunday II Sunday is a strong example of a brand that is driving exciting innovation at the intersection of health and beauty," said Josh Ghaim, Founder of Ignite Venture Studio. "These innovations are addressing truly unmet consumer needs and have the potential to play a meaningful role in the future of self-care and the beauty industry as a whole."

In addition to Infinite Looks, Beasley also founded the non-profit organization Venture Noire, which provides a variety of resources to Black and minority entrepreneurs, to allow them to test their product or service in the market in order to encourage future investments down the line. As only around 1% of businesses that receive funding of $1 million or more are Black owned, the investment from JJDC and Ignite in Infinite Looks, Inc. serves as an example and a proof point for those in the Venture Noire community.

"Sunday II Sunday represents the combination of two causes that are extremely important to me. One being to provide a solution for the women in my life who live full, active lives and deal with challenges with their hair care," said Beasley, Founder and CEO of Infinite Looks. "The other, is the massive disparity at which Black entrepreneurs receive funding for their businesses. Through this example, and our work at the non-profit, Venture Noire, I hope to be an example and a lifeline for other Black entrepreneurs."

With this investment, Infinite Looks plans to scale the reach and offerings of the Sunday II Sunday product line to meet the needs of those with textured hair. Throughout the remainder of 2020 and beyond, Beasley also plans to focus on acquiring donations to propel Venture Noire to help and accelerate more Black owned businesses in the market.

