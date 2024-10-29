Infinite Machine Raises $9.3M in Seed Round Led by a16z to Fuel Non-Car Revolution

Funding Will Accelerate Production of P1, A First-Of-Its-Kind Personal Electric Vehicle

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Infinite Machine, the New York-based company building the next generation of non-car vehicles, today announced the close of its seed funding round. The $9.3M round was led by Andreessen Horowitz through its American Dynamism fund, with additional participation from Adjacent Capital, Necessary Ventures, Otherwise Fund, the founders of Reformation, Replit, and HuggingFace and Formula 1 World Champion Nico Rosberg (Founder Rosberg Ventures). The capital will accelerate production and the market launch of Infinite Machine's debut product P1 — a high-performance electric scooter designed to be the ultimate vehicle for urban environments.

"P1 is the first step in our vision of a post-car future," said co-founder and CEO Joseph Cohen. "We couldn't be more excited to partner with a16z and our other investors to bring our vision to life. This round of capital will allow us to scale production and start shipping vehicles to customers next year."

P1 is a tool created to unlock the experience of living in and exploring a city. It offers next-gen technology that blends practicality and performance: its electric drivetrain is staggeringly quick, quiet, and it features a high-performance removable battery that can be charged at home with a standard outlet. P1 is modular and can adapt to carry cargo, spare batteries and even a speaker. It is fully connected, with an onboard automotive-grade computer and remote app for convenience and security. The vehicle can seat two passengers comfortably and can be operated for up to speeds of 30 mph with a standard driver's license in the US. With a motorcycle license, a software unlock enables speeds of up to 55 mph.

Infinite Machine was founded by brothers Joseph and Eddie Cohen, who saw an opportunity to create urban vehicles that combined advanced technology, high performance, elevated design, and modularity. Dissatisfied with subpar performance, uninspiring designs, and the lack of good technology in existing urban vehicles, they brought together a team of builders from Tesla, Boosted, and Apple to realize their vision.

"We obsessed over every detail of P1," shares Eddie. "Our singular focus was to create the best personal electric vehicle in the world and every decision we made—whether it was design, engineering, materiality, or software—was driven by an uncompromising dedication to the product itself."

P1 is available for pre-order at infinitemachine.com, with deliveries expected to begin in 2025. This marks a significant milestone in the company's mission to inspire a future where urban transportation is no longer dominated by cars, but by efficient, compact, and sustainable alternatives.

About Infinite Machine

Infinite Machine exists to make the most compelling non-cars on earth and to inspire a post-car future. P1, its first product, is a radical new personal electric vehicle for cities, pairing cutting edge industrial design with breakthrough performance and utility. The company was created by brothers Joseph and Eddie Cohen, lifelong vehicle enthusiasts and New Yorkers. They wanted to build vehicles that fit their lives—inspiring designs with great performance and deep practicality—that show an exciting vision for the future of transportation.

