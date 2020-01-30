Infinite Objects: GIPHY Valentines and Creator Tool Launch

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Infinite Objects—the company making "video prints" that launched in October 2019 —is announcing the launch of its Valentine's Day collaboration with GIPHY as well as the public beta of the Infinite Objects Creator Tool , their on-demand video printing service that lets customers upload, customize and purchase a framed video of their favorite memories for the first time.

To celebrate Valentine's Day, Infinite Objects and GIPHY have joined forces to make purchasing and gifting a GIF possible for the first time.

Infinite Objects

Part of GIPHY's mission is to push the boundaries of what communicative content looks like, which aligns with IO's pursuit of exploring novel ways video can be gifted, collected, and experienced. Now users across the globe can finally own and hold their favorite GIPHY content.

"At GIPHY, we've always dreamed of bringing GIFs into the physical world so they could be shared IRL. Infinite Objects makes this dream a reality. They are making the real world more animated and we couldn't be more thankful for that," said Alex Chung, Founder, GIPHY

In addition to the GIPHY offering, Infinite Objects is also launching a public beta of their on-demand video printing service. Whether it be a moving moment from your wedding day, your baby's first steps, an incredible overseas adventure with your best friends, or quality time with your precious pup, Infinite Objects commemorates your video content in the same permanent way as a framed photograph.

"Today, video is the content we value the most - be it on Instagram, YouTube, film, or television. Yet moving images are treated differently than printed media. Video has been trapped inside our phones, laptops, and TVs - until now," said Joseph Saavedra, Founder and CEO of Infinite Objects. "Being able to forever memorialize a personal video is long overdue, so we're excited to provide the opportunity to turn a beautiful moving moment into physical form. It's perfect for all of life's occasions; birthdays, vacations, graduations, and every holiday, including Valentine's Day!"

The beta will be available for a short time—while supplies last—and will offer users the chance to print their videos in both a large (8.4 x 5.7 x 0.9") and small (6.35 x 4.45 x 0.9") object. The IO Creator Tool will allow for edits such as speed, zoom, rotation, loop, and color filters and is accessible via web on mobile and desktop at create.infiniteobjects.com beginning on January 30th.

For press inquiries, please contact Roxana Fata at 233386@email4pr.com or 224-234-5232.

To access our full press kit please visit nfnt.io/vday

SOURCE Infinite Objects