INFINITE OUTSOURCING SOLUTIONS VENTURES INTO EUROPEAN MARKETS

Limerick Launch now gives our clients global access to a leading resource in staffing solutions, change management, and business consulting.

LIMERICK, Ireland, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Regarded as one of Canada's leading and trusted organizations for staffing solutions, Infinite Outsourcing Solutions is now strengthening its global presence with the launch of its new office in Limerick, Ireland.

Sharing his thoughts on this global milestone, Ragavan Baladurai, CEO of Infinite Outsourcing Solutions, commented : "We're now a global go-to for clients not only for top talent acquisition but also for IT consulting and change management guidance. As industries become more global, our clients are continually evaluating how they work, and we are there to help them evolve and thrive."

In today's world, organizations need to be dynamic enough to adapt quickly to market changes without sacrificing their standards. With our proficiency in guiding clients through change-related ambiguity, Infinite Outsourcing Solutions is committed to ensuring both job seekers and employers are always ready for what's coming next.

Robert Freeman, Director of Operations of Infinite Outsourcing Solutions - Ireland, was glad to be a part of this new beginning. "It's exciting to be up and running after a few months of working in the background, establishing a team and office space here in Limerick. Our European hub is an innovation engine for our company across Europe". He also shared that the team in Ireland is geared up and has already gotten a head start, "We have started servicing and supporting some multinationals here in Limerick, helping with top talent acquisitions and we look forward to expanding and growing here.''

About Infinite Outsourcing Solutions:

Infinite Outsourcing Solutions is a leading provider of global staffing, business automation consulting, logistics, and warehousing solutions, operating partly through its subsidiaries KN Logistics Solutions, Toro Warehousing Solutions, and EMC Global Consulting. With decades of experience serving companies in sectors ranging from manufacturing and IT to healthcare and energy, we help clients overcome the HR, change and risk challenges driven by today's fast-paced, ever-changing marketplace. Visit us online at infiniteos.com. Find us on social @infiniteosteam.

