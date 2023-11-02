Infinite Ranges to Integrate and Resell VMware Carbon Black's Leading Extended Detection & Response (XDR) Capabilities

News provided by

Infinite Ranges

02 Nov, 2023, 09:51 ET

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Infinite Ranges, a leading force in technology solutions today announced having achieved VMware Carbon Black Solution Reseller status. Further enhancing the partnership and Infinite Ranges solutions to provide customers with VMware Carbon Black's leading detection and response capabilities. 

"As we continue to drive innovation and reach new heights, our partnership with Carbon Black ensures that our customers can advance technologically secure products and services at a level never before seen in the industry," said Lucas Mitchell, Founder and CEO of Infinite Ranges.

This partnership will focus on integrating the advanced threat detection and response capabilities of Carbon Black into Infinite Ranges' broad spectrum of technological solutions. This will provide Infinite Ranges' customers with unprecedented, seamless security tailored to their cutting-edge application modernization and DevSecOps offerings.

Rachel Fisher, Head of Americas Strategic Partners & Alliances for Carbon Black, commented, "Reducing risk is hard work and getting it right is worth it. People power cybersecurity success and we are thrilled to be joining forces with the people at Infinite Ranges, combining our expertise to set new standards in innovation, security and customer success."

Customers and stakeholders of both companies can look forward to enhanced product offerings including enablement. The comprehensive security features and a shared commitment to pushing the boundaries of what's possible in security.

Press Contacts:
Infinite Ranges
Nick Gaudio
[email protected]

VMware Carbon Black
Dan Mellinger
[email protected] 

SOURCE Infinite Ranges

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.