Infinite Ranges to Integrate and Resell VMware Carbon Black's Leading Extended Detection & Response (XDR) Capabilities

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Infinite Ranges, a leading force in technology solutions today announced having achieved VMware Carbon Black Solution Reseller status. Further enhancing the partnership and Infinite Ranges solutions to provide customers with VMware Carbon Black's leading detection and response capabilities.

"As we continue to drive innovation and reach new heights, our partnership with Carbon Black ensures that our customers can advance technologically secure products and services at a level never before seen in the industry," said Lucas Mitchell, Founder and CEO of Infinite Ranges.

This partnership will focus on integrating the advanced threat detection and response capabilities of Carbon Black into Infinite Ranges' broad spectrum of technological solutions. This will provide Infinite Ranges' customers with unprecedented, seamless security tailored to their cutting-edge application modernization and DevSecOps offerings.

Rachel Fisher, Head of Americas Strategic Partners & Alliances for Carbon Black, commented, "Reducing risk is hard work and getting it right is worth it. People power cybersecurity success and we are thrilled to be joining forces with the people at Infinite Ranges, combining our expertise to set new standards in innovation, security and customer success."

Customers and stakeholders of both companies can look forward to enhanced product offerings including enablement. The comprehensive security features and a shared commitment to pushing the boundaries of what's possible in security.

