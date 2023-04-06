Infinite Technologies, Inc. Announces the Addition of New Capabilities Within Its Flying Hour Suite

New Flying Hour Program Squadron Log feature offers improved data reconciliation for military officials, ensuring audit readiness and regulation compliance.

EL DORADO HILLS, Calif., April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Infinite Technologies, Inc. (ITI) today announced the release of a new Squadron Log capability within its Flying Hour Program Management (FHPM) product that improves audit-readiness, enhances tracking and saves both government agencies and taxpayers time and money.

ITI Senior Program Manager Erwin Torres said the Flying Hours Program (FHP) suite forecasts annual hour allotment while the new squadron log functionality provides enhanced daily Flying Hour activity visibility.

The intuitive FHP Squadron Log is one more tool in the Flying Hour Program (FHP) suite of tools which collectively provide critical, comprehensive data for government entities requiring Flying Hour forecasting and execution tracking, fuel transaction management and analysis.

"With the robust analysis tools available through the FHP suite, organizations are better able to proactively manage their fly and fuel programs," Torres said.

About Infinite Technologies, Inc. (ITI)

Infinite Technologies, Inc. is a small business delivering world-class results through high-level strategic and advanced technical services that manage technical needs and streamline processes for government and corporate entities. Infinite Technologies, Inc. provides CAFDEx® Software services, designed to meet unique and evolving business processes. For more information about Infinite Technologies, Inc. visit www.infintech.com and LinkedIn.

