InfiniTech Consulting Announces the Launch of a new Division, InfiniTech Facility Services

COLUMBIA, Mo., Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- InfiniTech Consulting, LLC, a managed IT services provider and data center solutions consultant, is excited to announce the launch of InfiniTech Facility Services, a new division that will specialize in the installation of structured network cabling and fiber optics, as well as Voice over IP services.

This division was formed as a result of a strategic acquisition and will allow InfiniTech to better serve its customers by offering a wider range of high-quality services.

InfiniTech Consulting Corporate Offices

In addition to traditional network cabling and fiber optics installation, InfiniTech Facility Services will be expanding into commercial video surveillance and access control. This will allow businesses to secure their facilities and protect their assets, while also giving them the ability to monitor activity and improve efficiency.

"InfiniTech is dedicated to providing top-notch service and support to its customers, and the addition of InfiniTech Facility Services is a natural extension of this commitment," said Travis Adair, VP of Operations. InfiniTech looks forward to helping businesses of all sizes build and maintain their networks and security systems.

About InfiniTech Consulting

InfiniTech Consulting, LLC is an experienced Managed IT Services provider and IT Systems integrator centrally headquarter in Columbia, MO serving clients throughout the Midwest. InfiniTech delivers a wide array of technology solutions, managed security services, and business applications designed to help our clients meet the demands of today's competitive marketplace and achieve a higher level of business success. For more information, contact Travis Adair, VP of Operations, 573-234-6540; [email protected]. www.trustinfinitech.com

