InfiniteDevices and Scalytics Announce Strategic Partnership

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Furthering its dedication to the Open Source IoT platform, InfiniteDevices is pleased to announce its new strategic partnership with Scalytics, an Open Source ML/AI-ops platform and maintainer of Apache Wayang to create an Open Source AIoT platform.



Scalytics Logo InfiniteDevices logo

Global organizations are constantly looking to improve their financial planning and reporting mechanisms, often needing custom solutions. It's no secret the rapid pace of change impacts which framework or Infostructure to use. With this new partnership, stakeholders will have more options to address their specific situation, leveraging ML/AI combined with frictionless IoT to enable data driven AI for the digital transformation.

With the combination of two leading Open Source platforms, InfiniteDevice and Scalytics work to help organizations across numerous industries implement a scalable Kubernetes based IoT platform designed to capture real-time data with any cloud or hybrid environment, in addition, the Scalytics ML/AI-ops platform empowers the user to utilize the best data analytics framework at execution time.

Infinimesh and Wayang: Open Source AIoT Platform

Security gaps and weak points in Open Source platforms are always a major risk: "Our Open Source platform Infinimesh is the first cloud-native, scalable IoT platform that guarantees 100 percent data privacy and data compliance for Wayang," said Alexander Alten, founder of infinimesh and executive president of Infinite Devices.

"The portability of IoT data between different platforms and safeguards against the classic lock-in effects of the current industry," says Bruno Kramm, co-founder and CEO of Infinite Devices. "Of course, the cooperation with Scalytics offers the unique opportunity to expand in the US market."



Apache Wayang (incubating) was developed by the world's leading data scientists and meets the needs of growing hybrid environments. "The AI-based open platform far exceeds the performance and management requirements by offering multiple frameworks to the user" said Al Basseri, co-founder and CEO of Scalytics.

About InfiniteDevice

Infinite Devices is the company and maintainer for cloud solutions behind the popular infinimesh IoT Open Source platform. infinimesh enables seamless integration of the entire IoT ecosystem independently of any cloud technology or provider and manages millions of devices compliant, secure, scalable and cost efficient without vendor lock-ins.

Link: https://www.infinimesh.io

About Scalytics, Inc.

Scalytics, is a privately held software company designed to fully support cross-platform data processing. That is, it enables users to run data analytics over multiple data processing platforms.

Link: https://www.scalytics.io

Contact:

Bruno Kramm

408-515-6130

[email protected]

Web: https://www.infinimesh.io

SOURCE Scalytics.io

Related Links

https://www.scalytics.io

