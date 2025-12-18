InfiniteWatch Announces $4M Pre-Seed Led by Base10 Partners to Power Agentic Customer Interaction Intelligence

Platform helps companies monitor and deploy AI agents across web and voice interactions

NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- InfiniteWatch, an AI-native platform for customer interaction intelligence, today announced its emergence from stealth mode with $4 million in pre-seed funding led by Base10 Partners, with participation from Sequoia and A16Z scouts, Kibo Ventures Kfund, LifeX, and four unicorn founders.

Founded by the founding and leadership team of CoverWallet, a popular insurance tech business that scaled to more than $1B in premium revenue and became the US category leader before being acquired by Aon, InfiniteWatch closes the visibility and implementation gaps companies face with AI agents, analyzing over 2M customer interactions monthly for its customers. The platform's two core products—Session Replay Agent and Voice Agent—both monitor existing interactions and deploy production AI systems.

Turning Customer Insights into Revenue - In Hours, Not Months

InfiniteWatch's Session Replay Agent automatically analyzes web sessions and surfaces the exact UX issues killing conversions. "Within 24 hours of deployment, we had 10x more visibility into critical conversion blockers that were costing us revenue every single day," said Aitor Gumiel, VP of Product of TheGuarantors. "InfiniteWatch didn't just show us the problems—it told us precisely how to fix them. We implemented the recommendations and saw a great increase in conversion rates within the first week."

The Voice Agent deploys synthetic personas to test voice AI systems at scale, uncovering edge cases and quality issues before customers encounter them. In monitor mode, it continuously monitors calls for insights on performance, compliance, and customer satisfaction.

"When we deploy our observability solution, we can immediately offer to run the production AI voice agents for our customers—turning insights into live AI systems in a fraction of the time and cost of traditional approaches," said Iñaki Berenguer, co-founder and President of InfiniteWatch.

The Agentic Internet Needs Observability

"Trillions of AI-powered interactions are coming—agents talking to customers, agents talking to agents," said Pablo Molina, CEO and co-founder of InfiniteWatch. "Companies won't hand over critical operations to agents without visibility across QA, UX, compliance, revenue leakage, learning, reputation, and customer satisfaction. We've built the AI observability layer for this new reality. Traditional tools show you historical data. We predict what's about to break and tell you how to fix it."

InfiniteWatch has built a unified AI engine that continuously learns from thousands of interactions daily. Throughout 2026, the company is expanding with Messaging Agent, Email Agent, and AI Co-Browsing capabilities—each sharing intelligence across the platform. As AI browsing agents like those from OpenAI and Anthropic become mainstream, companies will need to understand how these agents interact with their websites. InfiniteWatch's AI models automatically identify patterns, predict issues before they impact customers, and recommend optimizations in real-time—whether those customers are humans or AI agents.

About InfiniteWatch

Founded in Oct 2025 by the former CoverWallet leadership team in New York and Madrid, InfiniteWatch serves enterprise customers across financial services, e-commerce, and healthcare. Learn more at infinitewatch.ai .

About Base10 Partners

Founded by Adeyemi Ajao and TJ Nahigian, Base10 is a San Francisco-based venture capital fund investing in founders who believe purpose is key to profits and in companies that are automating sectors of the Real Economy. Through its program the Advancement Initiative, Base10 donates 50% of profits to underfunded colleges and universities to support financial aid and other key initiatives. Portfolio companies include Notion, Figma, Nubank, Stripe, Popmenu, Aurora Solar, and Chili Piper. Connect via base10.vc .

