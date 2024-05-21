InfinitForm Emerges from Stealth to Transform Manufacturing with a Groundbreaking AI-Copilot for Mechanical Engineers

LOS ANGELES, May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- InfinitForm is proud to announce the public launch of its innovative software which promises to transform the engineering design process for manufacturing. This software enables mechanical engineers to establish new standards for speed, efficiency, and performance through extensive GPU-accelerated design simulation and optimization tools, improved collaboration features, and an intuitive user interface. InfinitForm raised seed funding led by Schematic Ventures in December 2023 and has swiftly progressed from a beta version to a commercial product.

The existing Design-for-Manufacturing process is challenged by silos, intricate workflows, and time-intensive procedures. This process can take weeks to months, involve a multitude of expensive software tools, workflows, and require highly skilled personnel with cumbersome coordination. InfinitForm's software reduces the time this complex process takes down to minutes.

The platform integrates seamlessly into existing workflows, offering engineers and manufacturers unparalleled capabilities. From concept to production, users benefit from advanced GenAI design, simulation and optimization tools, streamlined collaboration features, and an intuitive user interface, all aimed at accelerating product development.

"At InfinitForm, we believe in pushing the boundaries of what's possible," said Dr. Michael Bogomolny, Founder and CEO of InfinitForm. "Our mission is to empower engineers with the tools they need to innovate and excel. With this new software platform, we're not just facilitating product development; we're revolutionizing it."

"We are thrilled to lead the seed round for InfinitForm. I have known Michael for a long time and there is no better team to tackle this problem. I am incredibly excited about the unlimited potential of this new technology." said Julian Counihan, General Partner of Schematic Ventures.

About InfinitForm

Founded by pioneers in computational geometry and design, FEA, HPC manufacturing, and software architecture, InfinitForm stands at the forefront of engineering GenAI software. The company specializes in transformative software that streamlines the design-to-manufacturing process, integrating seamlessly with various manufacturing methods to optimize cost, speed, efficiency, and performance. For more information, please visit InfinitForm's website.

About Schematic Ventures

Schematic Ventures is a San Francisco-based venture capital fund focused on investing in companies that make and move the world.

