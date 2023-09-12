Infiniti Group, LLC, Renowned for Excellence in Behavioral Health and Addiction Treatment, Signs with EKC PR as WWE Superstar Natalie Eva Marie Joins The Hopeaholics Podcast and Unveils NEM Recovery Centers

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EKC PR, a distinguished Public Relations and Marketing firm based in Beverly Hills, proudly announces its collaboration with Infiniti Group, LLC, a leader in delivering comprehensive behavioral health and addiction treatment services. This partnership marks a notable stride towards expanding Infiniti Group's impact, underscored by the inclusion of WWE Superstar Natalie Eva Marie as a host on their transformative podcast, The Hopeaholics, and the inauguration of the Natalie Eva Marie (NEM) Recovery Centers.

In 2002, Chad Carlsen and his father Dr. Ernie Carlsen established Hope by the Sea, a 6-bed detoxification and residential program with a powerful vision of putting patients first. This commitment to exceptional care laid the groundwork for the impressive chain of facilities later reestablished under the umbrella of Infiniti Group. Today, their network of state-licensed facilities includes Hope by the Sea, Serene Behavioral Health, Pillars Recovery, Hope Lodge, Ken Seeley Communities, Mental Wellness, and the newly introduced NEM Recovery Centers.

At the helm of Infiniti Group is CEO Chad Carlsen, who along with his team, is dedicated to carrying forward the legacy of establishing and upholding a code of conduct for individuals seeking a life of sobriety.

"Each member of our leadership brings diverse skill sets that contribute to the growth of all our centers," states Chad Carlsen. "Infiniti Group's unwavering dedication to a patient-centric approach ensures customized care, addressing the distinctive needs and challenges of each individual, allowing us to consistently create a profound and enduring impact in the field of behavioral health."

Beyond its facilities, Infiniti Group extends its influence through The Hopeaholics podcast, led by Carlsen and recovery specialist Shane Earn. Featuring diverse speakers on conquering challenges and embracing personal growth beyond addiction, the podcast now welcomes WWE superstar Natalie Eva Marie as a host, offering a unique perspective shaped by her personal story.

Concurrently, NEM Recovery Centers, part of the Infiniti Group family, inaugurates its flagship facility in Laguna Beach, California, marking a pivotal step forward as the first of many centers. NEM Recovery Centers symbolize Marie's commitment to aiding individuals in embracing sobriety and providing comprehensive care for their journeys of transformative recovery.

