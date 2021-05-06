Infinitrak Announces Record Results

TOLEDO, Ohio, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In what was a difficult year for so many individuals and companies, InfiniTrak is proud to announced record revenues and earnings. In a challenging year for both hospitals and pharmacy chains, InfiniTrak showed its leadership position as dispensers sought ways to improve work-flow efficiency, inventory visualization and comprehensive compliance solutions. "The Global healthcare industry have been the clear heroes in defeating this virus and lessen the affects of this pandemic," said CEO Alan Lancz. InfiniTrak's No Touch implementation system to allows dispensers to become DSCSA compliant with very little interruption in their operations. Several large pharmacy chains jumped on the opportunity and our now benefiting from this time saving functionality. Large dispensers have also taken advantage of individual modules to fill gaps in their existing systems. "We were very early to the game when it came to automating workflows with our scanning and our ease of integration was key in working with the leading WMS and pharmacy management systems," said Matt Luhrs, CTO, who also geared his team to one touch scanning and advanced data analytics.

"We continue to present new First in the Industry Functionality to not only keep our leadership position but actually expand on it" said Mark Tate, President. "It is our goal to stay one step ahead whether that is what is coming from a regulatory standpoint or adding features to improve both hospital and retail pharmacy chain operations."

Revenue Grows Over 47%

It is during the worst times that great companies truly different themselves. Healthcare consultant and 20-year veteran with PDX and Smith Drug, Steve Friedman saw InfiniTrak's demo last year and immediately knew its system was much easier to use. "What the company has developed since then has been remarkable and given them a significant industry lead," said Steve Friedman. During a time when much of the competition stagnated and applied for PPP loans, InfiniTrak's record year did not come as a surprise to Mr. Friedman or other industry experts.

InfiniTrak's integration processes continue to broaden with High Jump and Change Healthcare the latest companies combining systems to improve customer operations. InfiniTrak's iOS mobile application joins its Android scanning technology continuing its leadership position in one step scanning. This is so essential for serialization culminating with 2023 interoperability.

