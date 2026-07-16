InfiniTrak Dominates Retail Pharmacy Chain Space

InfiniTrak Announces 150th Chain With More Than 50% Share of Pharmacy Chains

TOLEDO, Ohio, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- InfiniTrak is the industry-leading provider of Drug Supply Chain Security Act compliance technology; starting with just two chains in 2020, InfiniTrak has grown to 150 chains today. The growth reflects rising demand for DSCSA software integrated with pharmacy systems.

"Reaching our 150th pharmacy chain, after starting with just two, proves InfiniTrak's dominance within the pharmacy chain space. Over the past six years, InfiniTrak has experienced tremendous growth. There are several key reasons more chains have switched to InfiniTrak than all of our competitors combined. We have continued to enhance and improve our solution, which has been critical to our success. Our expertise in technology and automation, along with the knowledge of our incredible team in both DSCSA and pharmacy operations, has proven particularly beneficial. This unmatched combination of technology and people is what sets us apart," said Mark Tate, Co-Founder and Chief Compliance Officer of InfiniTrak.

InfiniTrak has grown from two chains in 2020 to 150 today, cementing its position as the industry leader. Post this

InfiniTrak's automated DSCSA compliance platform integrates with more than 30 industry-leading pharmacy systems, including several exclusive integrations. This continued trust has reinforced InfiniTrak's position as a leading DSCSA provider for large retail chains. 2026 marks the fifth consecutive year of record customer growth for InfiniTrak with thousands of pharmacies that have already switched from other DSCSA providers.

As DSCSA requirements evolve and FDA enforcement increases, InfiniTrak transforms complex DSCSA requirements into a connected, interoperable platform that gives pharmacies greater control over traceability, exceptions, and compliance activity, keeping them audit-ready 24/7.

Justin Hammerling, Senior Vice President of Business Development at InfiniTrak said "Our technology provides functionality beyond compliance. With our advanced integrations and AI-managed workflows, InfiniTrak supports retail chains managing compliance across thousands of locations as well as independent pharmacies establishing DSCSA processes for the first time. Most notably, the last four large chains that signed with InfiniTrak came from our main competitors. There isn't a better way to demonstrate that we are the #1 solution for large chains. As the pharmaceutical supply chain advances, InfiniTrak will continue setting the standard for integrated DSCSA technology".

About InfiniTrak

InfiniTrak was an early innovator of track-and-trace technology. Built specifically with the needs of the end user in mind, the company offers an intuitive, user-friendly DSCSA solution that automates operations and integrates seamlessly into existing pharmacy workflows.

InfiniTrak accelerates the path to compliance by providing tools that address all DSCSA requirements. In addition to its comprehensive compliance features, InfiniTrak has robust integration capabilities. To date, InfiniTrak integrates with more than 30 leading pharmacy systems across the United States, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

The company is primarily the preferred and/or exclusive DSCSA solution for industry leaders, including PioneerRx, Pharmacy One by Liberty Software, BestRx, PrimeRx, FrameworkLTC by SoftWriters, EnterpriseRx by McKesson, DataScan, SRS, and WesCom, among many others.

InfiniTrak has also been increasing its market share in the wholesale industry. Over the past year alone, it has added 32 wholesalers seeking affordable, comprehensive DSCSA compliance supported by advanced technology.

InfiniTrak is headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, with technology offices in Northern Virginia. For more information about InfiniTrak visit: https://infinitrak.us/.

Media Contact

Justin Hammerling

Senior Vice President of Business Development at InfiniTrak

[email protected]

(419)297-2920

SOURCE InfiniTrak