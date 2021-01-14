InfiniTrak Sets Record-Breaking Revenues for 4th Quarter

TOLEDO, Ohio, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- InfiniTrak has been chosen to provide long term cloud-based enterprise solutions to a record number of pharmacy chains and healthcare facilities. Recently enacted dispenser DSCSA regulations, along with enhanced functionality beyond compliance including recall management, expiry management and real-time controlled substance tracking, were catalysts for these expanded relationships. InfiniTrak was selected by over a dozen pharmacy chains alone, many of which had other vendors or decided it was more efficient to partner with InfiniTrak's "No Touch" automated implementation to complement their existing internal system. "Now is a time for pharmacies, hospitals, and other dispensers to concentrate on vaccines and patient/employee safety which makes our industry leading solutions so desired," said President Mark Tate. "InfiniTrak's goal since inception has been to automate and improve work-flow efficiencies. It is great to be able to significantly improve efficiencies as the role of both the pharmacist and pharmacy chains expand."

The fact that large pharmacy chains and healthcare institutions can select individual modules to complement their internal system to assure complete compliance is a definite game changer. "To add ROI functionality, well before the Interoperability regulations into 2023, has proved essential for dispensers of all sizes. Too many dispensers of all sizes were not fully compliant," said President Mark Tate. Today, InfiniTrak's individual modules combined with advanced Analytics, Recall and Expiry Management for Inventory Visualization solves retailer's compliance and work-flow efficiencies all in one scan.

About InfiniTrak

InfiniTrak is a pioneer and industry leader in track and trace technology. InfiniTrak was created with the dispenser in mind, focusing on DSCSA compliance and ROI functionality to improve margins with greater inventory visualization and controls. The company has a full range of solutions available as an enterprise suite or individual modules to complement existing systems. InfiniTrak is the preferred provider for a vast array of leading Group Purchasing Organizations (GPOs), Pharmacy Services Administrative Organizations (PSAOs) and numerous healthcare Co-op's as well as a member of many state pharmacy organizations, hospital associations and NACDS.

