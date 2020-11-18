INFINITT highlights Enterprise Imaging Platform with extensive line of Diagnostic Capabilities at RSNA 2020

PHILIPSBURG, N.J., Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- INFINITT North America, a single-source provider of Enterprise Imaging solutions for healthcare, will be participating in RSNA's virtual meeting, November 29- December 5, 2020 and invites attendees to connect and learn about INFINITT's diagnostic viewers for radiology, mammography, cardiology, pathology, oncology, ophthalmology, and dental imaging. INFINITT offers INFINITT Healthcare Platform® (VNA), an enterprise viewer, encounters-based imaging workflow (EBIW), enterprise search capability for research and clinical decision support, and a multi-disciplinary workflow with patient-centered integrated worklist.

INFINITT solutions are offered as cloud-based solutions, on-premises turnkey solutions including hardware and software with/without managed services, and software only solutions using the customer's VM or server environment.

Featured Products:

INFINITT Healthcare Platform (IHP), a standards-based VNA that manages DICOM and non-DICOM data on a powerful database. Includes routing, ILM, system monitoring and seamless integration with your EMR for content sharing and display.

(IHP), a standards-based VNA that manages DICOM and non-DICOM data on a powerful database. Includes routing, ILM, system monitoring and seamless integration with your EMR for content sharing and display. INFINITT PACS 7.0 for Radiology, a fast and powerful diagnostic viewer built to leverage Artificial Intelligence (AI) to enhance reading workflow, to support diagnostic accuracy and to enrich the user experience. New features include a highly configurable Dynamic Worklist, thumbnail images of patient priors, navigation shortcuts, embedded image fusion, and auto-registration of images. The mammography viewer, INFINITT Mammo PACS, provides a full toolset for breast imaging, with newly updated features tailored to mammography screening. These include layout modes and sequences, a mammography keypad, higher image quality and easier-to-navigate UI. The mammography viewer supports breast tomosynthesis with specialized features such as mammography tomosynthesis CAD SR, direct movement to lesions in frames, and tomo slab rendering to improve the visibility of micro- calcification. Optional modules include embedded Speech Recognition, Enterprise Search capability, dose management, business analytics and advanced communication and conferencing tools.

About INFINITT North America

INFINITT North America is the North American business unit of INFINITT Healthcare, a global company with more than 6200 installations in 55 countries. INFINITT's mission is to help healthcare providers consolidate systems, streamline workflows, and reduce management complexity to achieve cost benefits while transforming to a more patient-centric healthcare model. For more information, call 877-387-6960 or visit infinittna.com . To arrange a meeting or product demonstration at RSNA20 Virtual Meeting, click here.

