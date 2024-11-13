Infinitus adds John Driscoll, Senior Advisor at Walgreens Boots Alliance and EQT Group, to board of directors

Driscoll brings more than 25 years of industry leadership experience to healthcare AI company during pivotal moment of growth

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Infinitus Systems, Inc., provider of the first AI platform specifically built to automate manual healthcare phone calls, today announced the appointment of John Driscoll, Senior Advisor at Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) and EQT Group, to its board of directors as it enters its next phase of growth.

Infinitus is a healthcare AI company that enables payors, providers, and drug manufacturers to automate one of the most time-consuming aspects of healthcare: manual phone calls. Errors and inefficiencies in this channel delay access to care, add unnecessary cost, and contribute to employee burnout. Infinitus solves these fundamental problems.

In joining the board, Driscoll brings a wealth of knowledge and insight to Infinitus at a pivotal moment in its existence. Before joining WBA in 2022, Driscoll served as CEO at CareCentrix; as president at Castlight Health, a healthcare technology company; and as group president for new markets at Medco. Driscoll also founded and chaired the Surescripts ePrescribing Network.

"I have seen firsthand the immense burden of administrative tasks that divert and delay patient care," said Driscoll. "Joining the board of Infinitus is an exciting opportunity because we are at the forefront of revolutionizing healthcare communications leveraging AI to automate these time-consuming tasks. I believe that Infinitus will continue to make a significant impact on the industry, enabling healthcare workers to focus on what matters: delivering quality care to patients."

The addition of Driscoll to the board of directors is the latest news from Infinitus, which also brought on a new product lead, Brendan Foley, formerly of Collective Health, earlier this fall. Infinitus also announced the launch of FastTrack ™ , an AI copilot for healthcare, as well as AI electronic benefit verification solutions for patients covered by commercial insurance and Medicare earlier this year.

"John's extensive healthcare expertise makes him an invaluable addition to our board," said Ankit Jain, CEO and co-founder of Infinitus. "His deep understanding of the challenges faced by healthcare professionals, combined with his forward-thinking approach to innovation, aligns perfectly with our mission. John's knowledge and leadership will be instrumental as we continue to scale our efforts to relieve the administrative burden on healthcare workers and improve patient outcomes."

About Infinitus

Infinitus automates phone call conversations for leading healthcare companies. Through a combination of a multimodal and multi-modal AI system, human in the loop guardrails, and an extensive knowledge graph, Infinitus automates the collection of data that would traditionally be gathered via human-made phone calls. With Infinitus, customers see a 10% increase in benefit verification and prior authorization data accuracy often coupled with a 50% ROI over manual approaches. Infinitus supports 44% of the Fortune 10 and 27% of the Fortune 100 healthcare companies. Learn more at https://www.infinitus.ai/

