Infinitus Introduces Clinical Escalations, Bringing Real-Time Clinical Risk Detection to Healthcare AI Agent Conversations

System identifies when routine administrative conversations become emergent clinical events, helping ensure patients reach the right level of care in real time

SAN FRANCISCO, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Infinitus Systems, Inc., healthcare's leading agentic communications partner powering more than 100 million minutes of conversations, announced Clinical Escalations, a risk detection system that ensures healthcare AI agents appropriately triage patients, regardless of the stated intent of a healthcare interaction. Clinical Escalations has achieved a 0% under-triage rate, missing zero patient emergencies in real-world settings.

Traditionally when a patient makes a healthcare-related call – whether to a provider, insurer, or support program – they're greeted with an automated reminder to hang up and dial 911 if they are experiencing a medical emergency. But many patients may not recognize when their symptoms require urgent attention, and there is often a gap between the reason they say they are calling and their actual clinical need. This can lead to under-triaging, when a lower urgency level is assigned to a patient's condition than is clinically appropriate.

Clinical Escalations addresses this challenge by bringing clinical expertise into AI agent conversations from the moment a call begins, support that previously was only available after a patient reached a clinical team member. It continuously assesses risk throughout a conversation, allowing the system to reclassify an administrative inquiry as an emergent clinical event when necessary. This occurs regardless of the stated intent of the call.

"At Accompany Health, we work with patients managing some of the hardest problems, whether they are complex medical situations or social needs. Our promise to them is that we will be with them for their entire care journey, offering at-home and virtual support, 24/7. To do that right, all of the technology we use to support our care teams must be human-centered, safe, and reliable," said Azalea Kim, internal medicine specialist, chief product officer, and SVP of operations at Accompany Health. "Infinitus shares those priorities, and we are pleased to be working with them to enhance our triage capabilities and meet our patients' needs as quickly as possible."

Clinical Escalations addresses this challenge by bringing clinical expertise into AI agent conversations from the moment a call begins, support that previously was only available after a patient reached a clinical team member. It continuously assesses risk throughout a conversation, allowing the system to reclassify an administrative inquiry as an emergent clinical event when necessary. This occurs regardless of the stated intent of the call.

Clinical Escalations applies a continuous, turn-by-turn clinical classification framework using the industry-standard Schmidt Thompson Call Prioritization Index (CPI), the primary nurse triage protocol licensed by nurse call centers. The system assigns a severity score to every exchange in a conversation aligned with the CPI, to provide a transparent, medically validated framework for AI behavior.

"Healthcare isn't linear. A patient calling for a prescription refill might actually be experiencing a clinical crisis," said Erin Palm, MD, medical lead at Infinitus. "We built Clinical Escalations to ensure that no patient is ever stuck on hold when they should be talking to a nurse. It has the ability to transform a routine logistics call into a proactive clinical intervention, identifying a high-risk patient who otherwise could have slipped through the cracks."

Clinical Escalations is uniquely trained to monitor real-world triage conversations, with a particular emphasis placed on high-acuity cases, so the system learns to catch the calls that matter most. It is tested across the full range of how patients naturally communicate, taking into account variations in literacy, emotional state, verbosity, and clarity to triage reliably regardless of how a patient describes their situation. Every exchange is scored in real time and logged for human review, giving clinical teams a record of every escalation decision the system makes.

Clinical Escalations is designed for healthcare organizations managing patient-facing conversations, including provider organizations, payors, and pharmaceutical patient support programs. Its launch comes on the heels of Infinitus Studio, the first no-code AI agent builder for healthcare and Lens, a first-of-its-kind conversation insight engine within the Infinitus platform designed to provide evaluation of and insight into every healthcare interaction across both AI agents and human teams.

About Infinitus

Infinitus is healthcare's leading agentic AI communications partner, enabling intelligent care that reduces patient anxiety, increases speed to treatment, and enables teams to scale impact without stretching resources. Infinitus' system combines industry-leading safety guardrails with the largest dynamic knowledge graph built on millions of real-world interactions. The company has raised over $100M from investors including Google Ventures, Kleiner Perkins, Andreessen Horowitz, and Coatue. Infinitus was recently named to Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies and is a trusted solutions partner to 44% of Fortune 50 healthcare companies. Learn more at https://www.infinitus.ai/

SOURCE Infinitus Systems, Inc.