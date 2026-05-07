Infinitus Introduces The First Solution to Evaluate Every Healthcare Interaction Led by AI or Humans

Conversation insights engine Lens provides complete visibility into every patient, provider, and payor interaction, flagging protocol deviations and adverse events before they impact care.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Infinitus Systems, Inc., healthcare's leading agentic communications partner powering more than 100 million minutes of conversations, announced the launch of Lens, a first-of-its-kind conversation insight engine within the Infinitus platform designed to provide evaluation of and insight into every healthcare interaction across both AI agents and human teams. By scoring AI agent calls and human-led calls on the same rigorous criteria, Lens provides the data-driven clarity healthcare organizations need to ensure programs are running as designed in the AI era.

Today, estimates suggest most healthcare organizations are able to review only 2-5% of patient interactions using manual processes. This leaves 95% of conversations untapped, where compliance gaps, unreported adverse events, and critical patient and member insights go undetected. As both pharma patient support programs and payor organizations face pressure to take on more without increasing headcount, the lack of a single source of truth has become a barrier to growth.

"Our customers want to help more patients, but they can't listen to every call or read every chat exchange to make sure conversations are handled appropriately," said Ankit Jain, CEO and co-founder of Infinitus. "Lens changes that by acting as a universal conversation insights engine, applying the same high standards to humans and agents alike. It gives leaders 100% visibility not only into their team's interactions for coaching and recognition of agents, but also insights to improve their programs to drive better patient outcomes."

Lens transforms unstructured audio or text into structured, actionable data through several key features:

100% coverage : Automated standard operating procedure and compliance scoring ensures every conversation is evaluated for quality, sentiment, and safety in minutes.

: Automated standard operating procedure and compliance scoring ensures every conversation is evaluated for quality, sentiment, and safety in minutes. Adverse Event (AE) and Product Complaint (PC) detection : A specialized engine quickly identifies AEs and PCs ensuring critical safety data is rapidly reviewed.

: A specialized engine quickly identifies AEs and PCs ensuring critical safety data is rapidly reviewed. Precision coaching : Managers can move from vague observations to evidence-based coaching with timestamped, cited feedback for human employees, or use it to improve AI agent performance

: Managers can move from vague observations to evidence-based coaching with timestamped, cited feedback for human employees, or use it to improve AI agent performance Program-level insights: By aggregating thousands of calls, Lens surfaces "invisible" patterns, such as prior authorization trends, population-level adherence signals and coverage decision patterns that brand, market access and payor teams can act on immediately.

"Historically, healthcare organizations have only had visibility into a fraction of their patient interactions, which can create risk – not just from a compliance standpoint, but in terms of missed opportunities to improve care," said Douglas Bock, pharmaceutical industry veteran. "Bringing consistent evaluation across both human and AI-driven conversations is a meaningful step forward. When you improve quality, consistency, and speed across these interactions, it ultimately reduces friction and drop-off, leading to better outcomes and a better experience for patients."

This product launch comes on the heels of Infinitus Studio, the first no-code AI agent builder for healthcare.

About Infinitus

Infinitus is healthcare's leading agentic AI communications partner, enabling intelligent care that reduces patient anxiety, increases speed to treatment, and enables teams to scale impact without stretching resources. Infinitus' system combines industry-leading safety guardrails with the largest dynamic knowledge graph built on millions of real-world interactions. The company has raised over $100M from investors including Google Ventures, Kleiner Perkins, Andreessen Horowitz, and Coatue. Infinitus was recently named to Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies and is a trusted solutions partner to 44% of Fortune 50 healthcare companies. Learn more at https://www.infinitus.ai/

SOURCE Infinitus Systems, Inc.