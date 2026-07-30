Infinitus Launches AI-First, Human-Backed Hub Solution to Replace Specialty Pharma's Legacy Call-Center Infrastructure

AI absorbs routine volume and human experts own every judgment call – cutting administrative cost up to 30% while ensuring patients get expert support exactly when it matters most

SAN FRANCISCO, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Infinitus Systems, Inc., healthcare's agentic communications partner powering more than 350 million healthcare interactions, announced the launch of its AI-first hub solution, an end-to-end model built to replace the industry's outdated, manual, and high-cost "call-center" hub infrastructure.

Unlike legacy hubs – or approaches that introduce AI into isolated workflows – Infinitus' AI-first hub solution was designed to unite AI agents and human expertise across the entire patient journey. AI agents handle the routine 24/7 – enrollment, status updates, general inquiries, and more. Human experts engage where judgment or empathy is needed: exceptions, escalations, and anything clinical or ambiguous. Agents provide a warm hand-off with context to human experts so that they can be most effective.

Importantly, the model scales with minimal needs for seasonal headcount, as AI agents handle most of the volume. During a recent annual re-verification cycle, for example, Infinitus absorbed a 144% patient volume surge with zero additional full-time employees hired – proof that AI, not headcount, is what carries peak demand.

This launch comes at a critical time: as specialty therapies grow more complex, pharmaceutical manufacturers are actively seeking alternatives to legacy patient-support models that improve access, accelerate therapy initiation, and give better visibility into the patient journey end to end, without sacrificing the human judgment patients depend on. For manufacturers, the stakes go beyond operations. A patient's first real interaction with a brand is often the hub experience itself – and a slow, confusing, or impersonal one can undo months of marketing investment before treatment even begins.

"Up to 40% of patients prescribed these life-changing specialty therapies drop off before ever starting treatment, often because slow, manual hub processes compound the cost and prior-auth delays that are already working against them," said Ankit Jain, CEO and co-founder of Infinitus. "We built our AI-first hub solution to eliminate that bottleneck – but speed only matters if it's trustworthy. That's why every case that involves clinical nuance or a judgment call is routed to one of our trained, certified human experts automatically. Patients get their therapies faster, and a person is always the one making the calls that matter."

Coinciding with this launch, a major pharmaceutical manufacturer's leading brand's patient support program has selected Infinitus to manage the end-to-end patient journey through its AI-first, human-backed approach designed to improve scalability, cost-efficiency, and patient experience, without compromising oversight.

The AI-first hub solution can reduce administrative costs by 30% while significantly accelerating patients' time to treatment. Built on hundreds of millions of healthcare interactions, Infinitus enables patient support programs to deploy AI and go live significantly faster than platforms that weren't purpose-built for healthcare.

Here's how it works:

Digital Intake and Form Cleanup: Processes digital prescription forms (EACs) directly into Salesforce, using AI agents to automatically call provider offices to recover missing information.

Processes digital prescription forms (EACs) directly into Salesforce, using AI agents to automatically call provider offices to recover missing information. Benefit Verification and Prior Authorization Tracking: Instantly runs insurance checks to determine copay assistance eligibility while continuously tracking prior authorization status.

Instantly runs insurance checks to determine copay assistance eligibility while continuously tracking prior authorization status. 24/7 Patient Support and Adherence : Provides after-hours assistance using pre-approved clinical content, coordinates medication delivery with specialty pharmacies, and provides ongoing adherence reminders.

: Provides after-hours assistance using pre-approved clinical content, coordinates medication delivery with specialty pharmacies, and provides ongoing adherence reminders. Smart Handoffs: Built-in clinical awareness allows the Infinitus platform to instantly route complex inquiries to human case managers, while summarizing after-hours conversations so teams can take over the next morning.

Built-in clinical awareness allows the Infinitus platform to instantly route complex inquiries to human case managers, while summarizing after-hours conversations so teams can take over the next morning. Same-Day Insights: Leverages Infinitus Lens to monitor all human and AI interactions in near-real-time, delivering actionable analytics the same day instead of the standard monthly wait of legacy hubs.

Infinitus has been automating patient support workflows since 2019, and is used by eight of the 10 largest pharmaceutical manufacturers. With this launch, Infinitus is helping manufacturers move the entire patient journey from awareness through adherence onto one AI-first, human-backed solution, rather than layering AI onto the same fragmented hub infrastructure they've always had.

The launch follows the recent releases of Clinical Escalations, a risk detection system that ensures healthcare AI agents appropriately triage patients, regardless of the stated intent of a healthcare interaction and Infinitus Studio, the first no-code AI agent builder for healthcare.

About Infinitus

Infinitus is healthcare's agentic AI communications partner, enabling intelligent care that reduces patient anxiety, increases speed to treatment, and enables teams to scale impact without stretching resources. Infinitus' system combines industry-leading safety guardrails with the largest dynamic knowledge graph built on millions of real-world interactions. The company has raised over $100M from investors including Google Ventures, Kleiner Perkins, Andreessen Horowitz, and Coatue. Infinitus was recently named to Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies and is a trusted solutions partner to 44% of Fortune 50 healthcare companies. Learn more at https://www.infinitus.ai/

SOURCE Infinitus Systems, Inc.