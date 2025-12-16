Infinitus Launches Next-Generation Clinical AI Agents

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Infinitus Systems, Inc., healthcare's leading agentic communications partner powering more than 100 million minutes of conversations, today launched its next generation of clinical AI agents for patient-facing conversations. These new agents provide an intelligent, empathetic, and secure solution for healthcare organizations to augment their care teams through patient education, care management, health risk assessments, and other clinical patient communication needs.

Infinitus research shows that 43% of people have had a question that they were too embarrassed to ask a doctor, nurse, or other healthcare worker, and that 83% of patients who have had questions for their provider in the wake of a diagnosis have them after hours. Given these realities and advances in agentic AI, Infinitus is providing a solution to tackle gaps and bring patients more efficient, empathetic , and clinically aware healthcare communication experiences.

By offering natural, human-like interactions, Infinitus' new generation of agents brings the personalization that people have come to expect from customer care agents – while also equipped with capabilities that safely and effectively extend care teams for health systems, plans, and providers. The agents understand when to educate, when to reassure, and when to escalate. And notably, the new generation of agents supports Spanish language calls with the same rigorous evaluation infrastructure that supports English, helping to serve a broader segment of the population and share healthcare information with patients in the language they understand.

"Our next-generation clinical agents usher in a new era for patients, one of trusted and empathetic interactions that can meet them where they are and when they are in need," said Ankit Jain, CEO and co-founder of Infinitus. "Built on a foundation of robust data and evaluation criteria, Infinitus' clinically aware agents deliver the highest-quality, agentic patient experience and empower clinicians and care teams to extend their reach without adding to their workload."

Infinitus' clinical agents' natural speech patterns, tone, and timbre help create a sense of trust and connection. Awareness of medical concepts and terminology is built in, allowing the agents to understand clinical intent, evaluate symptom severity, and manage medications according to protocols set by the patient's care team. The agents' clinical awareness enables them to detect medical emergencies and adverse events, and escalate to professionals as needed, though all key details from conversations are always communicated back to the patients' care team so clinical staff can follow up.

Infinitus' clinical agents are evaluated on a robust, proprietary five-pillar framework built to ensure high-quality, safe, and professional patient experiences. The framework consists of professionalism, empathy, accuracy, privacy and security, and safety. Further, Infinitus ensures the safety and performance of clinically aware agents by continuous evaluations of live patient calls, all in a HIPAA-secure manner.

"As a physician, I know how important it is to spend as much time with patients as they need, to address their concerns and make sure they feel heard – and yet, as providers, too often we don't have that kind of time," said Erin Palm, M.D., chief medical officer at Infinitus. "This is why I'm thrilled by the launch of our newest clinical agents and their potential impact on patients' healthcare experiences and, ultimately, their outcomes. By using Infinitus' innovative technology for clinical purposes, we're able to bring relief to overworked healthcare providers while simultaneously easing the burden for patients along their healthcare journeys."

When tested for fairness and equity in conversations with patients, Infinitus' clinical agents showed no differences in accuracy rates across different age cohorts or genders, and no trend with the Social Vulnerability Index (SVI). This analysis also revealed that more than 50% of the patient population served were over the age of 65, and more than 25% live in areas designated in the highest category of social vulnerability, confirming that Infinitus' clinically aware agents perform well despite the historical underutilization of technology among these demographics.

This news comes on the heels of Infinitus' new direct-to-patient solution suite , and recent partnerships with Outshift by Cisco and IBM , as well as its expanded relationship with Salesforce . The company is proud to be named to CB Insights Digital Health 50 , showcasing the most promising digital health companies in the world, and to Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies of 2025 list, honoring the businesses shaping the industry.

About Infinitus

Infinitus is healthcare's leading agentic AI communications partner, enabling intelligent care that reduces patient anxiety, increases speed to treatment, and enables teams to scale impact without stretching resources. Infinitus' system combines industry-leading safety guardrails with the largest dynamic knowledge graph built on millions of real-world interactions. The company has raised over $100M from investors including Google Ventures, Kleiner Perkins, Andreessen Horowitz, and Coatue. Infinitus was recently named to Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies and is a trusted solutions partner to 44% of Fortune 50 healthcare companies. Learn more at https://www.infinitus.ai/

SOURCE Infinitus Systems, Inc.