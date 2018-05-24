Infinitus Releases China's National TCM Health Index 2017

The distinguished guests attending the event included Mr. Li Daning, former deputy director of the State Administration of Traditional Chinese Medicine of the P.R.C, Mr. Liu Ping, deputy secretary general of CACM, Mr. Guan Zhusun, executive dean of Golden Bee Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Research Institute of Huazhong University of Science and Technology, and Mr. Huang Jianlong, senior vice president of Infinitus (China).

Responsibilities for health promote the Healthy China

The national health should be regarded as a strategic priority, Mr. Li Daning emphasized on the forum. He said, the health industry in the future will cover various realms such as life sciences, TCM nourishing knowledge, psychology and sociology, as well as some emerging industries such as Internet of Things and cloud platforms. It will boost many new interdisciplinary, cross-domain or cross-industry businesses. The health industry definitely owns a broad and bright future.

As a company focusing on R&D, production, sales and services of Chinese herbal health products, Infinitus (China) has forged the corporate mission of "advocating the premium Chinese health regimen and nurturing healthier lives with balance, affluence and harmony" since its foundation, introduced by Mr. Huang Jianlong.

Infinitus renews the philosophies to power the practices of social responsibilities

Mr. Liu Ping and Mr. Huang Jianlong jointly signed and issued the report on the spot. Viewing four aspects of emotion, diet, exercise and rest with an angle of TCM, the report analyses the health status of Chinese people and the factors influencing it. The report also offers practical advices that could be applied in daily life, allowing readers to clearly understand and consciously improve their health level.

According to the report, the China's national TCM health index 2017 is 64.6, a notably increase compared to 2016, but the room for improvement still exists for the half of the population suffering from diverse diseases or in the semi-health state.

"If we say the theory of TCM belongs to the wisdom of the East, and the measure of indexing belongs to methodologies of the West, then the China's national TCM health index announced today is a combination of the two in a way that they complete each other, and create new value." illustrated by Mr. Huang Jianlong.

Regarding the responsibilities for health, Infinitus reckons the enterprises should broaden their thinking, make use of their own advantages and resources, leverage innovation ideas, patterns and practices to spur the development and upgrade of the whole health industrial chain.

On the forum, Mr. Guan Zhusun, executive dean of Golden Bee CSR Research Institute of Huazhong University of Science and Technology, said, Infinitus has become a model for Chinese enterprises on account of some of its practices like incorporating social responsibilities into its strategic development and releasing CSR reports for 11 consecutive years.

