INFINITY, A SimiTree Company, Partners with HFA to Introduce Patient Payment Solutions

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla., Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- INFINITY, a SimiTree Company, is an outsourced services, benefits and credentialing, consulting services, talent solutions and mergers & acquisitions resource for behavioral health organizations. The company has partnered with Healthcare Financing of America (HFA), a healthcare collections platform, to expand their patient payment collections capabilities.

"Through our integrated partnership with HFA, INFINITY can now help providers tap into uncaptured revenue," said SimiTree EVP and RCM Managing Principal Mike Freytag. "With more patients in treatment, it's imperative for providers to improve the patient payment experience for increased patient satisfaction and reduction of delayed care."

"This strategic combination gives providers the ability to offer their patients a complete patient payment solution to simplify financing through a transparent and patient-friendly process," said HFA's Chief Development Officer Heath Adams. "We want to ease the patient burden by providing a simple and affordable way to pay medical bills."

By improving the patient payment experience, providers can increase their collections receivables, drive efficiencies and realize increased patient satisfaction.

"Providers will face increasing census while making care affordable through a compliant collection process," said INFINITY EVP Eloy Paez. "By improving the patient collections process and streamlining the patient financial experience, patients can focus on their health, not their finances."

About INFINITY

INFINITY, a SimiTree company, provides business solutions specifically for the behavioral health industry. The company is committed to easing the insurance claim process and maximizing insurance benefits so its clients can provide the highest levels of clinical care for every patient. In addition to a proven process for billing and claims management, INFINITY also offers verification of benefits and credentialing, clinical compliance/regulatory, consulting services, talent solutions and mergers & acquisitions services to help clients improve day-to-day operations, increase revenue and maintain regulatory compliance. The company is headquartered in Lauderdale Lakes, Fla.

About Healthcare Financing of America (HFA)

HFA provides financing solutions for behavioral health patients. Providing payment solutions on the front end of admissions, HFA partners with Behavioral Health providers to make care accessible for all patients. Their technology improves the patient intake experience while providing an important compliance/ regulatory benefit. HFA solves the dilemma of patients delaying or foregoing treatment due to the cost of medical bills. Real-time approvals; 24-hour payouts to the Provider. More care for more patients. The company is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Lynn Eastep, Vice President, Marketing, SimiTree, [email protected]

SOURCE INFINITY, A SimiTree Company