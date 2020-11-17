INFINITY ANGIOPLASTY BALLOON CATHETER™ Completes First-In-Human PRECISION ANGIOPLASTY™

"The INFINITY catheter represents a game changing innovation in percutaneous angioplasty balloon design and utility." Tweet this

"The INFINITY catheter represents a game changing innovation in percutaneous angioplasty balloon design and utility," states founder and vascular surgeon, John Pigott, MD.

John A. Phillips, MD, FSCAI, an interventional cardiologist at OhioHealth Riverside Methodist, performed the first-in-human INFINITY procedure."I am extremely pleased with the catheter delivery and to-the-mm sizing of the balloon length to the lesion, particularly in this very challenging case," commented Dr. Phillips. "The patient was a 60 year old woman with highly angulated aortic bifurcation and a 78mm CTO in the distal SFA."

The INFINITY platform is the first and only therapy to provide Precision Angioplasty™, to-the-mm sizing of balloon length to the lesion. Adopting the platform significantly reduces inventory needs and costs from dozens of SKU's and it reduces shelf space requirements, inventory management time, and trunk stock; while delivering the assurance that the right balloon size will always be on the shelf. "INFINITY is a highly differentiated product," reports CEO Gary Smith. "This is an ideal product for both Office Based Labs and Hospitals." While initially launching the INFINITY ANGIOPLASTY BALLOON CATHETER, the Company intends to follow quickly with the INFINITY DEFENDER™, a DCB platform of similar design that will assure precise delivery of drug to the lesion site and minimize downstream and systematic effects.

We would like to acknowledge our key investors: JobsOhio, ProMedica Innovations, Northwest Ohio Tech Fund II, and the Global Cardiovascular Innovation Center.

About Peripheral Arterial Disease

Peripheral Arterial Disease (PAD) is a narrowing of the peripheral arteries caused by plaque and fat deposits in the arteries. More than 12 million people in the US and 30 million people worldwide are affected by PAD which most commonly affects the arteries of the pelvis and legs, including the femoral and popliteal arteries. Left untreated, patients with PAD are five times more at risk for limb amputation.1

About INFINITY Angioplasty Balloon Co., LLC.

IABC, LLC develops and markets innovative endovascular medical devices for the treatment of peripheral and coronary disease. Founded by vascular surgeon, John Pigott, MD, the Company is based in the ProMedica Innovations Center and member of BioOhio. For more information, contact the Company.

About ProMedica Innovations

