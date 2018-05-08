Infinity Announces Presentations On IPI-549 At Upcoming American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting

Investor Event 6:30 a.m. CT – 7:30 a.m. CT

Infinity Pharmaceuticals will host an investor event on Monday, June 4, 2018, from 6:30 a.m. CT – 7:30 a.m. CT, with Dr. Ryan Sullivan from Massachusetts General Hospital, an investigator on the IPI-549 Phase 1/1b study, to review the IPI-549 data being presented at ASCO. The event will be webcast live and can be accessed on the Investors/Media section of Infinity's website at www.infi.com for 30 days following the event.

Poster Session 8:00 a.m. CT – 11:00 a.m. CT

Title: Initial results from first-in-human study of IPI-549, a tumor macrophage-targeting agent, combined with nivolumab in advanced solid tumors.

Session Title: Developmental Therapeutics – Immunotherapy

Session Date and Time: Monday, June 4, 2018, 8:00 a.m. CT – 11:00 a.m. CT

Poster Board: 227

Abstract Number: 3013

First Author: Ryan J. Sullivan, MD, Massachusetts General Hospital

Location: Hall A, McCormick Place convention center

Poster Discussion Session 11:30 a.m. CT – 12:45 p.m. CT

About IPI-549 and the Ongoing Phase 1/1b Study

IPI-549 is an investigational first-in-class, oral, immuno-oncology product candidate targeting tumor-associated myeloid cells through selective phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma) inhibition, thereby reducing pro-tumor macrophage function and increasing anti-tumor macrophage function. In preclinical studies, IPI-549 demonstrated the ability to reprogram macrophages from a pro-tumor (M2), immune suppressive function, to an anti-tumor (M1) immune activating function and enhance the activity of, and overcome resistance to, checkpoint inhibitors.[i], [ii] As such, IPI-549 may have the potential to treat a broad range of solid tumors and represents a potentially additive or synergistic approach to restoring anti-tumor immunity in combination with other immunotherapies such as checkpoint inhibitors.

The ongoing Phase 1/1b study being conducted by Infinity is designed to evaluate the safety, tolerability, activity, pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics of IPI-549 as a monotherapy and in combination with Opdivo® in approximately 200 patients with advanced solid tumors.[iii] The study includes monotherapy and combination dose-escalation components, in addition to monotherapy expansion and combination expansion components. The monotherapy dose-escalation and expansion components are complete. The combination dose-escalation component is also complete, and combination expansion cohorts are enrolling.

The combination expansion component of the study includes multiple cohorts designed to evaluate IPI-549 in patients with specific types of cancer, including patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), melanoma and head and neck cancer whose tumors show initial resistance or initially respond to but subsequently develop resistance to immune checkpoint blockade therapy. The combination expansion component also includes a cohort of patients with triple negative breast cancer (TNBC) who have not been previously treated with immune checkpoint blockade therapy, a cohort of patients with mesothelioma, a cohort of patients with adrenocortical carcinoma and a cohort of patients with high baseline blood levels of MDSCs.

IPI-549 is an investigational compound and its safety and efficacy has not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or any other health authority.

About Infinity

Infinity is an innovative biopharmaceutical company dedicated to advancing novel cancer treatments. Infinity is advancing IPI-549, a potentially transformative immuno-oncology approach that aims to reprogram tumor-associated macrophages by selectively inhibiting PI3K-gamma. A Phase 1/1b study in approximately 200 patients with advanced solid tumors is ongoing. For more information on Infinity, please refer to Infinity's website at www.infi.com.

OPDIVO® is a registered trademark of Bristol-Myers Squibb.



