Infinity Announces The Date Of Its First Quarter 2018 Financial Results Conference Call And Webcast

A live webcast of the conference call can be accessed in the Investors/Media section of Infinity's website at www.infi.com. To participate in the conference call, please dial 1-877-316-5293 (domestic) and 1-631-291-4526 (international) five minutes prior to start time. The conference ID number is 2479309. An archived version of the webcast will be available on Infinity's website for 30 days.

About Infinity

Infinity is an innovative biopharmaceutical company dedicated to advancing novel medicines for people with cancer. Infinity is advancing IPI-549, an oral immuno-oncology development candidate that selectively inhibits PI3K-gamma. A Phase 1/1b study in approximately 200 patients with advanced solid tumors is ongoing. For more information on Infinity, please refer to Infinity's website at www.infi.com.

Contact:

Stephanie Ascher, Stern Investor Relations, Inc.

212-362-1200 or Stephanie@sternir.com

