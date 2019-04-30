Infinity Announces the Date of Its First Quarter 2019 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INFI) will host a conference call on Tuesday, May 7, at 4:30 p.m. ET to review its first quarter 2019 financial results and provide an update on the company.

A live webcast of the conference call can be accessed in the Investors/Media section of Infinity's website at www.infi.com. To participate in the conference call, please dial 1-877-316-5293 (domestic) and 1-631-291-4526 (international) five minutes prior to start time. The conference ID number is 5779562. An archived version of the webcast will be available on Infinity's website for 30 days.

About Infinity and IPI-549

Infinity is an innovative biopharmaceutical company dedicated to advancing novel medicines for people with cancer. Infinity is advancing IPI-549, a first-in-class, oral immuno-oncology development candidate that selectively inhibits PI3K-gamma, in multiple clinical studies. MARIO-1 is an ongoing Phase 1/1b study evaluating IPI-549 as a monotherapy and in combination with Opdivo (nivolumab) in approximately 225 patients with advanced solid tumors including patients refractory to anti-PD-1 therapy. Infinity intends to initiate MARIO-275, a global, randomized, combination study of IPI-549 combined with Opdivo in I/O naïve urothelial cancer patients in 2Q19, as well as to initiate MARIO-3, the first IPI-549 combination study in front-line advanced cancer patients in 2H19. MARIO-3 will evaluate IPI-549 in combination with Tecentriq and Abraxane in front-line TNBC and in combination with Tecentriq and Avastin in front-line RCC. With the addition of MARIO-275 and MARIO-3 to the ongoing MARIO-1 study, Infinity will be evaluating IPI-549 in the anti-PD-1 refractory, I/O-naïve and front-line settings in a total of ~500 patients. For more information on Infinity, please refer to Infinity's website at www.infi.com .

