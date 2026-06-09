Infinity Constellation Raises $24M Series A to Take On Professional Services

The company makes new AI-native challengers on a shared "brain" of tech backend.

NEW YORK, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As reported by Axios, Infinity Constellation has raised $24M to build AI-native companies tackling vertical slices of the $6T global professional services market.

Professional services have always been built around people billing hours. Infinity's betting that era is over. While competitors roll up legacy firms and bolt AI on top, Infinity Constellation starts fresh. Every business unit in its portfolio is AI-native from day zero and built to do what legacy firms structurally cannot - provide faster, better, cheaper services that manage end-to-end delivery of real value for customers.

All of Infinity Constellation's business units run on one central brain, with shared backend infrastructure and data sharing making each company smarter, faster, and more focused as it grows. Knowledge that normally dies inside a single team compounds across the entire constellation instead.

Revenue grew 2.4x year-over-year across the portfolio, with four of the seven live business units crossing $1M in ARR. AI agents across the portfolio now produce the equivalent output of roughly 90 full-time employees.

"Professional services is a $6T industry still built around people billing hours, and that era is ending," said Brennan Pothetes, CEO of Infinity Constellation. "We see a new era dawning where it's possible to sell what customers actually want - outcomes. The combination of fantastic human talent with AI leverage from our centralized technology function is delivering incredible results for our partners."

"The power of Infinity Constellation is compounding," said Francis Pedraza, Chairman of Infinity Constellation and founder of Invisible Technologies, which recently raised $100M. "Everyone else is buying up legacy firms and bolting AI on. We think that's backwards. We build new companies from AI-native from day one, with shared infrastructure and data - every company makes the whole stronger, allowing us to take on a market this size."

"Most AI services companies are trying to win one market," says Maria Palma, General Partner at Freestyle Capital. "Infinity is building a constellation of them. Every business unit that launches makes the next one smarter. That kind of compounding is rare, and it's exactly what a massive, fragmented market requires."

Michael Rafferty, CEO of Rafferty Holdings says: "At Rafferty Holdings, we had been evaluating how to deploy AI across our own businesses, so when we met Brennan, we recognized what he was building right away. Infinity Constellation is AI-native, built specifically to scale and consolidate these opportunities across a trillion-dollar professional-services market. By carrying shared infrastructure across businesses, the model frees each company to focus entirely on its customers and the outcomes it delivers them. That kind of innovation made backing Infinity an easy decision. We are proud to be both investors and customers."

The $24M round counts participation from Freestyle Capital, Backed VC, Rafferty Holdings, Isomer, Oxford Funds, BY Ventures, Gaingels, Millennia Capital, Charlie Songhurst, Henry Ford III, and others.

About Infinity Constellation

Infinity Constellation is a company builder that creates AI-native companies across professional services, building each from day zero to dismantle the $6 trillion global professional services industry. Every business unit in the portfolio shares one central brain, so knowledge compounds across the whole and full-stack AI services offerings that deliver outcomes, not tools. Infinity Constellation was incubated in 2024 and founded in 2025 by Brennan Pothetes (CEO) and Francis Pedraza (Chairman).

Infinity's current business units include:

Supernal, Scott Downes, CEO — Supernal delivers AI-native business transformation, deploying intelligent automation and AI employees to help organizations accelerate operations and drive measurable outcomes at scale.

Labrynth, Stuart Lacey, CEO — Labrynth is the execution layer that turns regulatory complexity into a competitive advantage. Agentic workflows. Domain intelligence. Faster approvals - at scale.

Everest, Jennifer Sammarco, CEO — Everest offers white glove executive assistant and chief-of-staff services, pairing elite human talent with intelligent systems to give senior leaders unmatched leverage on their time.

Zero Hiring, Shar Broumand, CEO — Zero Hiring is an AI-driven recruitment firm that delivers 95% AI-executed hiring at scale, serving high-volume employers with a subscription model built for speed and precision.

Radiance, Jacqueline Schmidt, CEO — Radiance is an AI-powered creative and design agency built on its proprietary Source® creative OS, serving CPG brands, venture-backed startups, CMOs and real estate clients with full-spectrum brand and marketing execution.

Unlimited, William Littlefield, Interim CEO + CTO — Unlimited provides AI-driven financial workflow automation and data infrastructure, ingesting data from 700+ sources to deliver analytics-ready intelligence for financial services firms.

Paradox Machines, Ilan Man, CEO — Paradox Machines helps organizations build the data foundations and infrastructure required to unlock transformative clarity across business operations.

SOURCE Infinity Constellation