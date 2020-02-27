Infinity Consulting Solutions is Named 2020's "Best and Brightest Companies to Work For®"

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Infinity Consulting Solutions (ICS), a private staffing solutions company headquartered in New York City, has recently received two Best and Brightest awards, one for their Dallas Fort-Worth, TX location and one for their Houston, TX location. Each year, companies across the nation compete to be listed as the "Best and Brightest Companies to Work For®." Nominees are evaluated by an independent research company based on criteria such as work-life balance, compensation, employee enrichment, benefits, community initiatives, and more.

The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® is a program dedicated to providing the business community with various opportunities to showcase their best practices and highlight why they are an ideal working environment for employees. This program is intended to celebrate companies that put efforts towards creating a better business, enriching lives, and strengthening an entire community.

View the full list of 2020 winners for Dallas Fort-Worth here!

View the full list of 2020 winners for Houston here!

"With the war on talent hitting the doorsteps of the Best and Brightest, this achievement means even more than it did a year ago. As we continue to raise the bar, these companies rise to the challenge through cultural innovation, maximizing their workforce potential," said Jennifer Kluge, President and CEO, Best and Brightest Programs.

Infinity Consulting Solutions is honored to have received this prestigious award at two of their locations.

About the Best and Brightest Programs

The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® is a program of the National Association for Business Resources that provides the business community with the opportunity to gain recognition, showcase their best practices and demonstrate why they are an ideal place for employees to work. This national program celebrates those companies that are making better business, creating richer lives and building a stronger community as a whole.

About Infinity Consulting Solutions

Infinity Consulting Solutions (ICS) is a staffing agency dedicated to helping employers and candidates find the perfect placement. ICS provides permanent placement, temp-to-perm and contract roles, as well as facilitating Employer of Record payrolling services for employers. With offices in ten major markets across the country, ICS is here to help you through collaboration, not automation. For additional information or assistance with your workforce needs, please contact us at https://www.infinity-cs.com/contact/ .

CONTACT:

Jeff Pelliccio | Infinity Consulting Solutions

(646)-442-6970

jpelliccio@infinity-cs.com

