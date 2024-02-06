Infinity Drain® and Gensler Unveil Visually Stunning Linear Drain Design Inspired by the Science of Adhesion

News provided by

Infinity Drain

06 Feb, 2024, 08:38 ET

AMITYVILLE, N.Y., Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Introducing Adhesion ― a collaboration between Infinity Drain, the manufacturer at the forefront of architectural and decorative drains, and Gensler, the global architecture, design and planning firm, which served as product design consultant. 

Continue Reading
Infinity Drain
Infinity Drain
Infinity Drain
Infinity Drain

The Adhesion linear drain is inspired by the science of adhesion, where water droplets stick to a variety of surfaces to form unique patterns. To develop this abstract aquatic visual, the Gensler design team started by pouring water on a selection of luxurious surfaces to observe how the droplets moved and gathered. The modern pattern that evolved from this exploration has an even distribution of irregularity to create a look that's at once random and precise. While the connected dots are present throughout the pattern, the repeat is masked to prevent a tiling effect. 

"The pattern leverages the science of adhesion to redefine the way we think about architectural drainage," according to EJ Chung, Design Director at Gensler. "The pattern's circular water droplet concept is somewhat familiar and comfortable, but the progressive twist on the round shape adds flair and an upscale energy. And the edges of the curved cutouts in the steel reflect light to mimic the glistening quality of water droplets." 

"While we work with Gensler regularly on the architectural project side, we were thrilled to collaborate with them to create a groundbreaking linear drain design that is completely new and original for the industry and that meets our high-performance standards," states Jonathan Brill, CEO and founder of Infinity Drain. "The unique spacing of the Adhesion pattern allows water to flow effortlessly and delivers a sleek, unobtrusive yet captivating aesthetic. What makes Adhesion so special is the depth and sophistication of the concept itself — characteristics that allows it to blend seamlessly while adding a note of visual interest to the shower environment." 

"We are delighted to partner with Infinity Drain on this new product, which will be useful on so many hospitality and residential interiors projects," said Scott Star, Director of Product Development at Gensler. "Infinity's manufacturing capabilities and can-do spirit were well-aligned with our design aspirations, and this made for a rewarding engagement and outstanding result."

The Adhesion linear drain will begin shipping on February 5, 2024.

Facebook Instagram YouTube

Contact: Caitlin Koch
Phone: (410) 868-2677
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Infinity Drain

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.