Infinity Drain® and Gensler Unveil Visually Stunning Linear Drain Design Inspired by the Science of Adhesion

AMITYVILLE, N.Y., Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Introducing Adhesion ― a collaboration between Infinity Drain, the manufacturer at the forefront of architectural and decorative drains, and Gensler, the global architecture, design and planning firm, which served as product design consultant.

The Adhesion linear drain is inspired by the science of adhesion, where water droplets stick to a variety of surfaces to form unique patterns. To develop this abstract aquatic visual, the Gensler design team started by pouring water on a selection of luxurious surfaces to observe how the droplets moved and gathered. The modern pattern that evolved from this exploration has an even distribution of irregularity to create a look that's at once random and precise. While the connected dots are present throughout the pattern, the repeat is masked to prevent a tiling effect.

"The pattern leverages the science of adhesion to redefine the way we think about architectural drainage," according to EJ Chung, Design Director at Gensler. "The pattern's circular water droplet concept is somewhat familiar and comfortable, but the progressive twist on the round shape adds flair and an upscale energy. And the edges of the curved cutouts in the steel reflect light to mimic the glistening quality of water droplets."

"While we work with Gensler regularly on the architectural project side, we were thrilled to collaborate with them to create a groundbreaking linear drain design that is completely new and original for the industry and that meets our high-performance standards," states Jonathan Brill, CEO and founder of Infinity Drain. "The unique spacing of the Adhesion pattern allows water to flow effortlessly and delivers a sleek, unobtrusive yet captivating aesthetic. What makes Adhesion so special is the depth and sophistication of the concept itself — characteristics that allows it to blend seamlessly while adding a note of visual interest to the shower environment."

"We are delighted to partner with Infinity Drain on this new product, which will be useful on so many hospitality and residential interiors projects," said Scott Star, Director of Product Development at Gensler. "Infinity's manufacturing capabilities and can-do spirit were well-aligned with our design aspirations, and this made for a rewarding engagement and outstanding result."

The Adhesion linear drain will begin shipping on February 5, 2024.

