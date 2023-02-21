Infinity Drain® Announces New Online Tool for Specification

Product Selector Guides Users Through Entire Drain Specification Process

AMITYVILLE, N.Y., Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Infinity Drain, the manufacturer at the forefront of architectural and decorative drains introduces a tool for homeowners, showrooms, designers and specifiers that takes the guesswork out of choosing a shower drain. The new Product Selector is a step-by-step, visual and intuitive wizard that can be used to find the right drain for residential and commercial shower applications.

An invaluable asset for anyone as they specify new projects or renovations, the pictorial tool guides the user through every step; from selecting the style, barrier free accessibility, waterproofing method, flow rate, etc. to find all the possible options for each choice in both center or linear drains. If someone is unsure about the answer to a particular question - they can skip it and still find a complete list of options to share with Infinity Drain or a showroom, specifier or plumbing/installation expert to help make final choice. Search results can be saved and shared via email, pdf or text.

"We understand that choosing a drain involves many decisions to make regarding technical options like waterproofing, not to mention all the various grate styles, finishes and sizes," notes Jonathan Brill, president of Infinity Drain. "With Infinity Drain's new Product Selector, we've taken all the guesswork out to make the specification process easy and convenient. The tool will be a vital asset for showrooms, homeowners, designers and other specifiers to help guide them to the right drain every time."

With Infinity Drain's new intuitive wizard - selecting the right linear or center drain has never been easier. Experience the Product Selector: https://infinitydrain.com/drain-selector/

About Infinity Drain

For over a decade, Infinity Drain has established itself as a leader in design-centric architectural shower drains with a reputation of unsurpassed quality. From hand polishing decorative grates to custom fabrication – all at the exacting specifications of customers, Infinity Drain offers the broadest selection of decorative choices and installation options. Its award-winning designs and innovations, including the Site Sizable® linear drain, continue to shape barrier-free bathroom design. Infinity Drain products are proudly fabricated in Long Island, NY, USA. For additional information, visit infinitydrain.com or follow them on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter or YouTube.

